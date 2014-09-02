(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) CaixaBank's acquisition of
Barclays' Spanish
business highlights how the search for growth is driving further
consolidation
in Spain's banking sector, Fitch Ratings says. A smaller number
of more
efficient and viable banks should place the banking sector's
financial stability
in a better position. The transaction is neutral for the ratings
of CaixaBank
and Barclays.
Growth and scale are important for Spanish banks in the tough,
but improving,
operating environment. Barclays' Spanish operations will
reinforce CaixaBank's
presence in wealth management and affluent segments, especially
in and around
Madrid, and re-establish the bank as domestic market leader for
loans and
customer funds. BBVA temporarily took the position after the
Catalunya Banc
acquisition announced in July 2014.
Execution risks from this deal should be manageable because
CaixaBank has gained
substantial experience integrating banks over the last four
years, some of which
were much larger than the acquired businesses of Barclays Spain.
The acquisition
is in Fitch's view small at 6% of CaixaBank's pro-forma assets
and largely
includes low-risk, low-margin residential loans. The ten-month
timeframe for
integration is in line with what has been delivered in previous
transactions.
The cost savings target appears challenging since the bank aims
to cut around
42% of Barclays Spain's annualised costs. Nevertheless,
CaixaBank has delivered
on cost reductions before and it makes sense to aim to bring
down Barclays
Spain's 90% cost-to-income ratio down to around an estimated
50%, with EUR150m
of annual cost savings.
CaixaBank will be looking to leverage its enhanced wealth and
affluent
franchises. Income synergies could come from cross-selling
CaixaBank's broader
product range and improving the margin on Barclays Spain's
mortgage-dominated
portfolio by taking advantage of CaixaBank's lower retail
funding costs. But we
are generally more sceptical about revenue benefits from
consolidation,
especially in a still weak economy.
The price for the transaction is below book value, despite the
high coverage on
non-performing loans. This generates negative goodwill, which
will be mainly
used to front-load restructuring costs and credit provisions at
the acquired
unit. The transaction weakens CaixaBank's capitalisation,
although we believe it
will remain sound with a Basel III fully-loaded common equity
Tier 1 ratio of
11.6% on a pro-forma basis, and will be boosted by profit
generation, as has
been the case over recent quarters.
The deal involving Barclays' retail, wealth and corporate
banking businesses in
Spain was announced on 31 August and is still subject to
regulatory approvals,
which are expected in early 2015. Barclays designated these
operations as
non-core in May and the deal demonstrates the group's commitment
to follow
through the strategy swiftly. Barclays' Spanish subsidiary is
not subject to the
ECB's comprehensive assessment. Barclays also has an Italian
branch network up
for sale, which is included on the latest list of significant
banks to be
supervised by the ECB.
