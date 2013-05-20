(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says the performance of the four Spanish credit cooperatives rated by Fitch
has remained resilient, supported by their strong regional franchises, focused on rural areas.
They also benefit from adequate capitalisation, a stable deposit base, granular loan books with
relatively limited exposure to the troubled real estate sector and a prudent
approach to risk management. As a result, their ratings were affirmed by Fitch
on 6 May 2012 (see "Fitch Affirms Spanish Credit Cooperatives' Ratings" at
www.fitchratings.com").
In a newly-published special report Fitch outlines the factors that support the
credit cooperatives' ratings as well as the challenges that they face. The
report reveals that despite a relatively resilient performance, these credit
cooperatives are not immune to the recession that Spain is facing. While the
four entities reported growth in pre-impairment income in 2012, large loan
impairment charges to meet regulatory provisioning requirements wiped out
bottom-line earnings. Low interest rates and the recessionary environment in
Spain will continue to put pressure on revenues. In this environment, the
implementation of cost rationalisation measures will be crucial to support
profitability.
The credit cooperatives have played an active role in the consolidation process
that the Spanish banking market is undergoing, with three of the four rated
entities completing integration processes between 2011 and 2012. In Fitch's view
the restructuring of the Spanish banking system has opened up opportunities for
the credit cooperatives, which did not need state aid to absorb losses. This is
for example supported by reduced overcapacity in their core regions and the
tainted reputations of some of their competitors, for example stemming from the
recapitalisation process, which includes burden sharing for holders of junior
debt instruments.
Three of the four Spanish credit cooperatives rated by Fitch (GCI, CRN and
Laboral Kutxa) have 'BBB' Long-Term IDRs driven by their Viability Ratings
(VRs). Grupo CRU's 'BB' IDR is at its Support Rating Floor, although its VR is
at the same level. Its IDR is on a Stable Outlook, while those of the other
cooperatives are on a Negative Outlook, mirroring the sovereign rating.