May 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says the performance of the four Spanish credit cooperatives rated by Fitch has remained resilient, supported by their strong regional franchises, focused on rural areas. They also benefit from adequate capitalisation, a stable deposit base, granular loan books with relatively limited exposure to the troubled real estate sector and a prudent approach to risk management. As a result, their ratings were affirmed by Fitch on 6 May 2012 (see "Fitch Affirms Spanish Credit Cooperatives' Ratings" at www.fitchratings.com").

In a newly-published special report Fitch outlines the factors that support the credit cooperatives' ratings as well as the challenges that they face. The report reveals that despite a relatively resilient performance, these credit cooperatives are not immune to the recession that Spain is facing. While the four entities reported growth in pre-impairment income in 2012, large loan impairment charges to meet regulatory provisioning requirements wiped out bottom-line earnings. Low interest rates and the recessionary environment in Spain will continue to put pressure on revenues. In this environment, the implementation of cost rationalisation measures will be crucial to support profitability.

The credit cooperatives have played an active role in the consolidation process that the Spanish banking market is undergoing, with three of the four rated entities completing integration processes between 2011 and 2012. In Fitch's view the restructuring of the Spanish banking system has opened up opportunities for the credit cooperatives, which did not need state aid to absorb losses. This is for example supported by reduced overcapacity in their core regions and the tainted reputations of some of their competitors, for example stemming from the recapitalisation process, which includes burden sharing for holders of junior debt instruments.

Three of the four Spanish credit cooperatives rated by Fitch (GCI, CRN and Laboral Kutxa) have 'BBB' Long-Term IDRs driven by their Viability Ratings (VRs). Grupo CRU's 'BB' IDR is at its Support Rating Floor, although its VR is at the same level. Its IDR is on a Stable Outlook, while those of the other cooperatives are on a Negative Outlook, mirroring the sovereign rating.