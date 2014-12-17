(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the four Spanish
credit
cooperatives it rates have proved fairly resilient to Spain's
recession.
However, they still face challenges to further improve asset
quality and
profitability in 2015.
The four rated Spanish credit cooperatives - Grupo Cooperativo
Cajamar (GCC;
BB/Negative), Caja Laboral Popular (Laboral; BBB+/Stable), Caja
Rural de Navarra
(CRN; BBB+/Stable) and Caja Rural del Sur (CRS; BBB/ Positive) -
benefit from
high earnings retention rates, which allowed them to build ample
loss absorption
buffers during the crisis. Together with their generally lower
exposure to the
real estate sector and ample loan impairment reserve coverage
levels at Laboral,
CRN and CRS, this supports their sound standalone credit
profiles. GCC is the
only cooperative whose Long-term Issuer Default Rating is
currently driven by
state support. However, its credit fundamentals have also
improved, albeit from
a lower level.
The size of the four cooperatives' legacy real estate exposure
and the economic
performances of their home regions differ and result in
significant divergence
in asset quality indicators and standalone credit profiles. All
four
cooperatives managed to reduce their stock of problem assets in
1H14 and Fitch
expects this trend to continue in 2015. Laboral and CRN have
better than sector
average problem asset ratios, and CRS's indicators are just
slightly below the
average, weighted down by the high unemployment rate in its home
region. GCC's
legacy real estate exposure is higher and results in weaker
ratios than peers'
and a higher proportion of capital tied to unreserved problem
assets.
The combination of low interest rates and muted business volume
growth will
challenge future profitability. Containing operating costs will
be pivotal to
support their financial flexibility. Lower impairment charges
could also provide
some relief to bottom-line earnings.
The four credit cooperatives' funding profiles primarily
comprise retail
customer deposits, which have proved stable and support their
comfortable
liquidity positions.
For more details on the sector, see "Spanish Credit Cooperatives
- Peer Review",
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
