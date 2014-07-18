(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 18

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the new remuneration framework for gas distribution, transmission, regasification and storage activities approved by the Spanish government in a Royal Decree (RDL 8/2014) in early July removes major uncertainty around the Spanish gas system's sustainability at the expense of regulated revenues cuts and the removal of inflation-linked yearly updates.

Fitch believes the reform will solve the incipient gas tariff deficit issue and provide more stability to the regulatory framework with the implementation of six-year regulatory periods. However, the cost of the reform will mostly be assumed by gas-asset operators and it will reduce their regulated revenues and erode EBITDA margins.

Fitch does not plan to take immediate rating actions on any of the Spanish gas operators it rates following the new regulations, as the regulatory changes were expected, and the impact on credit metrics is manageable.

For the most affected operator, Enagas S.A. (A-/Positive), Fitch will analyse the company's measures to mitigate the effect of the regulatory changes and will assess the medium to long term impact on forecast credit metrics in the coming months once a new strategic plan is unveiled.

