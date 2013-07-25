(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

In its Q213 'Mortgage Market Index - Spain', Fitch Ratings reveals that although the official index of doubtful loans continues to increase, reaching 4.2% in Q213, the arrears levels in securitised portfolios are showing signs of stabilisation. Loans in arrears by more than three months (excluding those classified as defaulted) across Fitch-rated Spanish RMBS transactions remained at 2.6% from the previous quarter.

Some of the arrears stabilisation may be due to the fact that more borrowers are entering default. In Q213, the Fitch constant default rate increased to 1.5% compared with 1.0% a year earlier.

The index also shows a continued decline in house prices. The reduction in the quarter was by 0.8% suggesting a total decline of 27.7% from peak levels in Q208.

Following a recent Supreme Court ruling, the agency expects some banks to revisit their mortgage terms and conditions, if they allow floors to be applied to interest rates payable. Although these changes may lead to an improvement in borrower affordability and consequently an improvement in loan performance, they are also expected to compress the levels of excess spread across RMBS transactions.

Fitch's 'Mortgage Market Index - Spain' is part of the agency's quarterly series of structured finance index reports. It includes information on the performance of residential mortgages, predominantly from RMBS transactions, but also those held on bank balance sheets. The report sets the housing market against the macroeconomic background and provides commentary on the emerging trends. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

