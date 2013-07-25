(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
In its Q213 'Mortgage Market Index - Spain',
Fitch Ratings reveals that although the official index of doubtful loans
continues to increase, reaching 4.2% in Q213, the arrears levels in securitised
portfolios are showing signs of stabilisation. Loans in arrears by more than
three months (excluding those classified as defaulted) across Fitch-rated
Spanish RMBS transactions remained at 2.6% from the previous quarter.
Some of the arrears stabilisation may be due to the fact that more borrowers are
entering default. In Q213, the Fitch constant default rate increased to 1.5%
compared with 1.0% a year earlier.
The index also shows a continued decline in house prices. The reduction in the
quarter was by 0.8% suggesting a total decline of 27.7% from peak levels in
Q208.
Following a recent Supreme Court ruling, the agency expects some banks to
revisit their mortgage terms and conditions, if they allow floors to be applied
to interest rates payable. Although these changes may lead to an improvement in
borrower affordability and consequently an improvement in loan performance, they
are also expected to compress the levels of excess spread across RMBS
transactions.
Fitch's 'Mortgage Market Index - Spain' is part of the agency's quarterly series
of structured finance index reports. It includes information on the performance
of residential mortgages, predominantly from RMBS transactions, but also those
held on bank balance sheets. The report sets the housing market against the
macroeconomic background and provides commentary on the emerging trends. The
report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mortgage Market Index - Spain (Q2 2013)
here