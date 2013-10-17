(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

In its Q313 'Mortgage Market Index - Spain', Fitch Ratings reveals a sharp increase in non-performing loans, with the NPL ratio at the national level for residential mortgages increasing to 5.2% from 4.1% last quarter. The agency believes that this is due to the recent requirements of the Bank of Spain, as banks have been instructed to reassess the creditworthiness of borrowers whose loans have been either refinanced or restructured.

In structured finance transactions, the effects of the economic deterioration are having a toll on the default intensity in RMBS, as the rate of default continues with its upward trend, reaching an annualised rate of 1.6% in Q313 (up 10bps from Q213 levels).

New delinquencies in Spanish RMBS transactions have equalled the volume of newly recognised defaults. This has resulted in the three-month plus arrears ratio (excluding defaults) being maintained at 2.6% for another quarter.

Meanwhile, the official house price index, published by the Ministry of Development, shows another drop in Q213 of 2.5%, bringing the peak-to-current house price levels to -29.5% in nominal terms. Data from other providers, such as the National Institute of Statistics, suggest that national average sale value of residential properties declined by 7.3% during the first six months of 2013 equating to a 12.0% decline versus H112.

Fitch's 'Mortgage Market Index - Spain' is part of the agency's quarterly series of structured finance index reports. It includes information on the performance of residential mortgages, predominantly from RMBS transactions, but also those held on bank balance sheets. The report sets the housing market against the macroeconomic background and provides commentary on the emerging trends.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mortgage Market Index - Spain (Q3 2013)

