(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spanish Autonomous Communities:
Continued
Spending Cuts Necessary To Comply With Deficit Target
here
BARCELONA, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Spanish
autonomous
communities under the common regime are unlikely to continue
with further
spending cuts, following spending retrenchment over the last
five years.
In a report published today Fitch says that Spanish regions,
which are currently
debating their 2015 draft budgets to Parliament, are likely to
find it difficult
even to maintain spending cuts that have been put in place since
2012, and
particularly ahead of regional elections in 2015. The central
government and the
regional governments have reduced spending on payrolls and
capital expenditure,
with healthcare and education among the hardest-hit sectors.
Staff cost declined
8% between 2009 and 2013, while inflation was estimated at 9.1%
during this
period.
For 2015 Spanish autonomous communities could benefit from an
extra EUR1bn
current revenues from the central government, from higher tax
collection due to
economic recovery, and from interest cost savings of around
EUR1.5bn from the
regional liquidity fund's (FLA) liquidity measures. However, it
remains to be
seen how they would plan to cut expenditure to comply with the
2015 deficit
target of 0.7%, or a deficit of EUR7bn (2014: EUR10bn).
Preliminary results for
2013 showed a deficit of EUR18bn for Spanish regions, which
means that to comply
with 2015 fiscal targets, they would need to continue with not
only maintaining
spending cuts started in 2012 but also to introduce further
cuts. Due to the
structure of the funding system for Spanish regions, Fitch
expects economic
recovery in 2015 to have a negligible impact on the autonomous
communities'
current revenue.
Apart from complying with the fiscal target Fitch notes that it
is also highly
important for the Spanish regions to report a positive current
balance. The
sector has been reporting a negative current balance since 2010,
and is likely
to do so at end-2014 despite preliminary 2013 monthly results
pointing to
improvements in operating performance. In Fitch's view Spanish
regions are
unlikely to achieve a positive current balance in 2015 without
further operating
expenditure cuts.
Positively, the central government will maintain the FLA in
2015. The FLA, in
our view, underpins the rating floor for Spanish autonomous
communities at
'BBB-'.
The Budgetary Stability Law is another supporting factor behind
the rating
floor, reinforced in 2014 with a measure to reduce commercial
debt at the
autonomous communities. Fitch would monitor how autonomous
communities plan to
comply with an average period of payments below 60 days,
especially for those
budgeting a negative current balance.
The report, 'Spanish Autonomous Communities: Continued Spending
Cuts Necessary
To Comply with Deficit Target', is available on
www.fitchratings.com by clicking
the link above.
Contact:
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85
08008 Barcelona
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.