(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sales of Spanish residential properties that
have been repossessed by lenders are on average 71.6% lower than their original
valuations, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.
The sharp value declines Fitch reported, which were during first-half 2013
(1H'13), are emblematic of the dysfunctional state of the property market with a
supply and demand mismatch, according to Director Carlos Masip.
'44% of Spanish repossessions within Fitch-rated RMBS have been sold compared to
31% in December 2011,' said Masip. 'The higher rate of repo sales is indicative
of a willingness to offload properties in possession more quickly and to accept
deeper discounts.'
While national house prices in Spain have declined by around 30% since peak
levels, the typical monthly loan installment serviced by new borrowers has only
decreased by 5%. This is due to the significant margin rise introduced by
lenders, from around 1% to around 3%. This explains why up to 70% of all
national house sales are being made with no mortgage financing.
While some market players are interpreting the interest of foreign investors in
Spanish residential property as a sign of market recovery, Fitch believes the
foreign investor appetite is mainly driven by opportunist bargain hunting. 'The
volume of portfolio purchases has not so far reduced the excess supply
sufficiently to underpin a true market recovery,' said Masip
Fitch's 'Spanish Repossession and Loan Modification Analysis 2013' is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spanish Repossession and Loan Modification
Analysis 2013
here