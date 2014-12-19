(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a peer
review of the
Major Sparebanken of the Norwegian SpareBank 1 Alliance
(Alliance). SpareBank 1
SR-Bank's (SR), SpareBank 1 SMN's (SMN) and SpareBank 1
Nord-Norge's (SNN)
(collectively the Sparebanken) ratings reflect their strong
regional franchises,
healthy profitability, sound asset quality and strong
capitalisation. They also
factor in wholesale funding reliance, high property prices, and
geographically
concentrated loan books. SNN's ratings are one notch higher than
its Sparebanken
peers, reflecting stronger capital ratios and a more
retail-orientated business
and funding model.
The Sparebanken are the three largest savings banks rated by
Fitch in the
Alliance. They benefit from cost efficiencies and wider income
diversification
via the jointly owned SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS, offering life and
non-life
insurance. SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS's (S1B) ratings are
aligned with those of
the largest Alliance members, SR and SMN, and reflect its role
as a covered bond
funding vehicle for its shareholder banks.
For more details, see "The Major Sparebanken of the SpareBank 1
Alliance",
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
