LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that
specialised German
commercial real estate (CRE) banks will continue to benefit from
benign real
estate market fundamentals in the prime German and European CRE
investment
markets. However, some European CRE markets, particularly Spain
and Italy, are
depressed to which German CRE lenders have exposure to. This
could be a source
of increasing loan impairment charges (LICs).
Regulatory challenges exist through German CRE lenders being
wholesale funding
reliant. "Their lack of stable deposits will make it difficult
for some banks,
especially independent ones, to meet the net stable funding
ratio requirements
under Basel III, although the rules are still in flux," says
Markus Schmitt,
Associate Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions group. In
light of this
strategic challenge, some banks have started to collect internet
retail
deposits.
The benign real estate investment climate is driven by multiple
factors,
including a low interest rate environment, low domestic
unemployment, increasing
private consumption, attractive yields, and inflation fears,
which cannot yet be
seen, resulting in value-preserving property investments. In
addition, low,
albeit increasing, construction activity, net migration to
metropolitan areas
and an increasing number of households are fuelling demand for
living space,
while foreign investors are showing substantial interest in
buying German
property. This is all driving investment activity and property
prices.
German CRE lenders have been able to realise increasing gross
margins in new
business due to less competition and a repricing of credit risk
in the past few
years, although further increases will be difficult to achieve
as new and old
players are attracted by margins which reflect a multiple of
pre-2008 lending
conditions. However, we believe Germany's specialised CRE
lenders should be able
to achieve 2013 profits in line with 2012 profits in a base case
scenario,
particularly driven by low expected domestic LICs.
Fitch says that current underwriting standards are sound as loan
to value ratios
(LTVs) for new business have decreased and have ranged between
55% and 65% in
recent quarters, resulting in attractive returns on risk
adjusted capital. In
addition, refinancing pressure from high CRE loans outstanding
or accelerated
liquidation/restructuring of assets from the resolution of
German open-ended
funds or German CMBS is currently no material threat for
domestic property
prices.
Germany's CRE lenders' IDRs are support-driven, resulting in
IDRs that can be
multiple notches above their respective Viability Ratings (VRs).
Fitch's view on
support is sensitive to developments in the regulatory and legal
framework,
particularly emanating from the European Commission with regard
to bail-ins,
centralised regulatory oversight and adjustments to deposit
insurance schemes,
and the changing attitude of the German authorities to using
their resolution
tools. Current VRs provide a broad indicator of where rated
Pfandbrief issuers'
IDRs could end up if Fitch changed its view on support (see
"Support is Key to
German Pfandbrief Issuers' Ratings", published 28 August 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
