March 18 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings expects the financial risk profile of the Singapore Real-estate Investment Trust (SREIT) sector to deteriorate against a backdrop of low-cost funding and falling asset yields. The special report 'Singapore Reit Sector Study,' is available at www.fitchratings.com. The availability of low-cost debt and the demand for dividend distributions in an environment of falling asset yields is leading to an increasing use of debt in SREIT funding mixes. The increasing leverage of SREITs poses several risks to the sector, including refinancing risk and exposure to interest rate shocks. The competition for assets that results from the use of leverage will put downward pressure on underlying asset yields and further exacerbate this trend. Operating risk is deemed to be strong but increasing supply and falling absorption rates are threatening to raise vacancy levels. This risk is mitigated by the improving revenues and profitability of the SREIT sector that are underpinned by the strong economic fundamentals of Singapore.