(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SINGAPORE, February 10 (Fitch) Sri Lanka's plan to bring
about financial
sector consolidation is a strong statement of intent of raising
systemic
stability and boosting long-term economic development, says
Fitch Ratings. If
effective, the "Master Plan for the Consolidation of the
Financial Sector"
should improve the credit profile of financial institutions,
strengthen
franchises, and reduce supervisory burden.
The top five banks already account for two-thirds of system
assets, and the
system could become more concentrated. The authorities wish to
build up at least
five major banks with an asset base of more than LKR1trn
(USD7.7bn) within a
"reasonable" period. Only one bank met this threshold at
end-September 2013.
The government intends these institutions to be able to
eventually establish a
regional presence and improve overall access to funds. The
Master Plan also sets
a minimum asset size of LKR100bn for the remaining banks, which
raises the
prospect of further consolidation as seven domestic banks do not
meet this
threshold.
The authorities also envisage an enhancement of the role of
foreign banks in the
Sri Lankan economy, and the establishment of one large
development bank to
provide an impetus to policy-driven development banking
activities in the
country. Plan execution is to be accompanied by strengthened
regulation -
including enhancements to minimum capital requirements - and the
adoption of
Basel III capital standards. If successfully implemented, these
measures may
even boost the overall position of Sri Lankan banks
internationally.
The biggest impact in the near term will be felt across the NBFI
sector, which
accounts for just 7% of financial system assets, but where the
central bank
wants to sharply curtail the number of institutions from 58 to
20. Consolidation
benefits for the NBFIs include enhanced capital buffers, the
ability to attract
cheaper and longer-term funding, and improved cost efficiencies.
If realised,
these benefits should support the credit profile of the NBFI
sector more broadly
in light of its lending focus on sub-prime customer segments.
The reduced number
of institutions would also improve regulatory oversight.
The commitment of the authorities to NBFI consolidation is
evident from their
articulation of broad mechanisms and specific deadlines. It is
underlined by the
provision of tax, regulatory and concessional loans for the
timely completion of
valuations, accounting assessments, and other due diligence.
Much of the NBFI
consolidation process is projected by officials to be driven by
the acquisition
of weaker and smaller institutions by their stronger
counterparts, or by the
banks, and largely completed by the end of this year, and no
later than March
2015.
The central bank's Master Plan follows historical and recent
instances of costly
and painful failures at several finance companies and one
private bank.
