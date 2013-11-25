HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 24 (Fitch) Sri Lanka's 2014 budget
highlights
continuing success in gradual fiscal consolidation, says Fitch
Ratings. It also
signals a strong statement of commitment to medium-term debt
reduction. The
ability to maintain the fiscal consolidation trend provides
support to Sri
Lanka's' 'BB-'/Stable sovereign rating. At the same time, both
its fiscal
deficits and government debt burden still stand at relatively
high levels.
The government has managed to stick to its fiscal target of
lowering its deficit
to 5.8% of GDP in 2013, down from 6.4% in 2012. In its budget
statement, the
authorities are projecting the deficit to fall further - to 5%
in 2014, 4.4% in
2015 and 3.8% in 2016. The debt burden is projected to decline
from around 78%
of GDP to 65%, though this would still be considerably higher
than the current
BB rated peer median of 35%.
Risks to the path of sustained debt reduction arise from the
efficacy of ongoing
revenue reforms, and the high level of foreign currency debt.
The medium-term
fiscal consolidation plan is heavily reliant on raising the
share of revenue in
GDP. This could prove difficult to achieve, as efforts have
already been
undertaken to broaden the tax base, ensure greater compliance,
and limit
exemptions (since 2011), but are yet to demonstrate
significantly positive
benefits.
Risks to achieving the revenue targets are also related to the
high year-on-year
GDP growth assumption of 7.5%-8% in the next few years. Lower
actual growth
would belie the authorities' expectation of a significant
pick-up in tax
revenue. The Sri Lankan government also has a significant amount
of foreign
currency debt. At around 33% of GDP this poses a risk to the
medium-term goal of
debt reduction should the Sri Lankan rupee unexpectedly weaken.
In light of these risks, expenditure restraint will prove
crucial for any
medium-term fiscal consolidation effort. One positive
development has been that
state-owned enterprises have become more profitable than in
earlier years. This
limits a potential drain on public finances. Lower operating
deficits by the
government, in particular, ought to shore up domestic savings
rates. To the
extent these help in reducing external imbalances and lower a
structural
dependence on external borrowing, accompanying public sector
reforms could prove
credit supportive of the sovereign's credit profile.
