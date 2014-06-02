(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SINGAPORE, June 02 (Fitch) A central bank-backed
guarantee scheme for
bank lending secured against gold (pawning advances) should help
to reduce the
build-up of NPLs in Sri Lanka's banking system, says Fitch
Ratings.
Gold-backed lending peaked at about 19% of total banking sector
loans at
end-2012, but the decline in gold prices in 2013 has
subsequently contributed to
a rapid deterioration of asset quality. Aggregate system NPLs
rose to 5.6% of
total lending at end-2013 (from 3.7% at end-2012) with 75% of
the increase
accounted for by gold-backed loans. In response, Sri Lankan
banks have tightened
lending requirements, reducing loan-to-value ratios and raising
interest rates
for gold-backed credit.
Details regarding the implementation of the programme and the
extent of its
coverage have yet to be released, but the Central Bank of Sri
Lanka (CBSL) aims
to increase loan-to-value ratios to a maximum of 80% (from 65%)
and cap interest
rates at 16% per year. This is part of a broader goal to support
economic
activity in agriculture and SMEs, which are the primary sectors
that have
historically taken advantage of pawning advances.
The scheme is credit positive in the short term, and will
benefit banks directly
in two principal ways. First, by sharing credit risk with the
central bank, it
will enable the banking sector to reverse a rapid decline in
gold-backed lending
- pawning advances fell by 17% in 2013 on the back of falling
gold prices and
tightened credit conditions. Second, it is likely to improve
overall bank asset
quality by reducing the build-up in NPLs.
The short-term effects of a credit guarantee scheme are positive
for Sri Lankan
bank asset quality, while we highlight that the existing
regulations concerning
gold-backed lending lead to unrealistic assessments of credit
risk. In our view,
the 0% risk-weight applied to gold-backed credit exposures under
Sri Lankan
regulations mis-characterises the risk associated with such
loans - which may
be "low risk" but are not risk free. A significant share of
gold-backed loans
lie on the books of the country's largest state banks, whose
reported capital
adequacy ratios would be much lower if a higher risk weight were
applied.
Contacts:
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
Financial Institutions
+94 11 2541 900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
15-04 East Tower World Trade Center
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.