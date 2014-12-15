(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/TAIPEI, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka says
that the Sri Lankan
insurers are likely to maintain their financial fundamentals,
supported by
moderate market growth and under-penetration. This is despite
the many
regulatory reforms, including the requirement that composite
insurers separate
their life and non-life businesses in early 2015, Fitch says in
a new report
published today.
Sri Lanka remains heavily under-penetrated by insurance with a
total premium/GDP
ratio of just 1.09%. Fitch does not expect any drastic increase
in penetration
of life insurance in the short to medium term as disposable
income levels are
still low. In addition, there is a lack of awareness and
appreciation of the
concept and benefits of insurance, and lack of confidence in the
industry.
Most composite insurers are likely to split their life and
non-life businesses
in January 2015. Fitch expects the separation of the businesses
to provide
greater focus and transparency, and enhance policy holder
protection. However,
some insurers may face operational uncertainties as a result.
In 2014, the regulator tested the risk-based capital (RBC)
regime and companies
will report RBC ratios as well as solvency ratios to the
regulator in 2015. The
RBC regime is expected to replace current solvency regime by
2016. The minimum
capital requirement for each line of business - life and
non-life - has been
increased to LKR500m (from LKR100m) and insurers are expected to
list in the
Colombo Stock Exchange by 2016, subject to certain exemptions.
Many established insurers are striving to grow their profitable
life businesses
inorganically and some are considering divesting their non-life
businesses,
competition for which is intense. Fitch expects the more
stringent regulation to
promote market consolidation due to higher compliance and
administrative costs.
Consolidation would be a positive development, especially for
insurers with low
capital bases.
Fitch expects underwriting losses of many non-life entities to
continue in the
short to medium term, driven by price competition. The smaller
companies will
strive to achieve critical mass, with each segment of business
having to operate
separately from early 2015. Fitch expects falling interest rates
to affect the
investment income of many insurers who are accustomed to higher
returns that in
the past counterbalanced poor underwriting performance in the
non-life segment.
The sector outlook could be revised to negative if the split of
composites leads
to a significant decrease in capitalisation and solvency ratios.
Any weakening
in risk capital due to profit volatility or higher equity
exposure in
investments will be negative to issuer ratings. Sever e price
competition in
motor insurance, leading to weak technical results, and/or
significant reduction
in investment income due to falling interest rates that result
in sustained
losses would be negative for the non-life industry.
Significant growth in real gross domestic product and disposable
income that is
conducive to deeper penetration will be positive for the
industry.
The full report titled "'2015 Outlook: Sri Lankan Insurance
Sector'" dated 15
December 2014, is available on Fitch's website at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link in this media release.
