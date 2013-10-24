COLOMBO/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 23 (Fitch) Sri Lanka is the
only
twin-deficit country in Asia whose growth has not been affected
by currency
volatility. Fitch Ratings sees the relative currency stability
as due to a less
open onshore capital account which provides insulation from
volatile global
capital flows, as well as an increasing ability to tap offshore
global bond
inflows. This strategy, however, is adding to the stock of gross
and net
external liabilities, and carries medium-term credit risks.
The authorities have successfully reduced annual inflation to
around 6%-7% from
a near-double-digit rate in late 2012. This has brought on
monetary easing -
with the policy rate being cut by 125bp since November 2012, to
8.5%. Monetary
easing coupled with softer inflation should support robust GDP
growth - which we
project at 6% this year, and 6.6% in 2014.
In contrast, we see the growth rates of India and Indonesia -
the other two
major Asian emerging economies with twin deficits (and both
rated 'BBB-') - as
languishing at a sub-6% rate in both years.
But Sri Lanka's benign growth-inflation story does not improve
the overall
sovereign credit profile ('BB-'/Stable), for two key reasons.
First, we expect the current account deficit to remain at 5.6%
of GDP this year.
This has improved by 1pp from a year ago, but is larger than at
all the other
Fitch-rated Asian emerging markets, except Mongolia (B+). It is
also larger than
the 'BB' median current account deficit of 2.7% of GDP.
Moreover, we see a
rising external debt service burden as limiting much further
improvement in the
current account position in the year ahead.
The second reason is that Sri Lanka has been unable to attract
much by way of
foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows following the end of its
civil war, with
net FDI averaging just 1.2% of GDP since 2009. This is low in
comparison with
most regional peers, and has fueled a reliance on debt-creating
capital.
The country has therefore banked on the promise of higher future
growth to
successfully issue more foreign debt. This has kept the external
debt burden at
57% of GDP, and which is much higher than all other Asian
emerging markets,
except Mongolia.
The government's decision to refrain from issuing Global Bonds
this year does
not fundamentally alter what remains a growth strategy reliant
on external debt.
This is because the state-owned banks are picking up the slack,
and are expected
to issue around USD1.5bn-1.8bn in US dollar Global Bonds - for
on-lending to
SOEs, SMEs, long-term infrastructure projects, and for
purchasing Sri Lankan
government bonds.
The shift in debt issuance strategy may limit a further run-up
in the
sovereign's direct (foreign) debt-burden. However, quasi- and
contingent-sovereign risks will still rise, along with credit
and FX risks
brought on by on-lending to local counterparties who may lack
access to
foreign-currency receipts and assets.
In the year-to-date, Bank of Ceylon and the National Savings
Bank (both
100%-state-owned) have raised around USD1.3bn in five-year US
dollar bonds. DFCC
Bank and National Development Bank are expected to follow suit,
with smaller
amounts.
The upshot of all this is that Sri Lanka's relative currency
stability and
robust growth has not been accompanied, as yet, by a structural
improvement in
the size of the current account deficit or composition of
capital inflows.
Meanwhile, the reliance on foreign debt continues even though
the sovereign has
scaled back its own external bond issuance programme.
Art Woo
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9925
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
Financial Institutions
+94 11 2541900
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
