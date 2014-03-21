(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Political agreement on the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) is positive for eurozone sovereign credit profiles, Fitch Ratings says. This week's agreement is especially positive for the credit profiles of smaller eurozone sovereigns since, combined with other agreed measures such as the Banking Recovery and Resolution Directive, it limits the risk that they will incur unsupportable costs in dealing with failing banks. With yesterday's deal, policy-makers have avoided the risk of a further delay in the banking union timetable, and have built on the general approach to SRM agreed late last year. Mutualisation of banking sector risks remains a long-term project, however. Institutional and structural reform at both the eurozone and national levels are key medium-term drivers of our eurozone sovereign ratings. An important assumption in our assessment is that the authorities will continue to build or strengthen institutions, like banking union, that ensure the single currency remains viable. Yesterday's agreement between the European Parliament, Council, and Commission represents another key step towards banking union, and the authorities have met their own deadline to agree an SRM regulation before European Parliamentary elections in May. This sets the scene for the SRM to enter into force in January next year. Under Thursday's deal, the European Commission would usually approve or reject bank resolution recommendations. This appears to be simpler and quicker than the process outlined in December's general agreement. It is also less subject to national political considerations than December's agreement, which envisaged national finance ministers giving final approval. Thursday's deal slightly accelerates the earlier plan for bank-funded "national compartments corresponding to each participating Member State" to gradually merge and create a EUR55bn Single Resolution Fund, stating that this would happen over eight years rather than ten. And it speeds up the mutualisation process, specifying that 40% of "resources accumulated in those compartments" would be mutualised in the first year. It will still take some time to build the Fund up to its target size (which we think would still be too small to cope with a systemic banking crisis across the eurozone). Moreover, although the European Stability Mechanism direct bank recapitalisation instrument has been agreed in principle, eurozone countries will still have to negotiate the small print before the Single Supervisory Mechanism is established at the end of this year. Contact: Douglas Renwick Senior Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1045 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.