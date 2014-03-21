(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Political agreement on the Single
Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) is positive for eurozone sovereign credit profiles, Fitch
Ratings says.
This week's agreement is especially positive for the credit
profiles of smaller
eurozone sovereigns since, combined with other agreed measures
such as the
Banking Recovery and Resolution Directive, it limits the risk
that they will
incur unsupportable costs in dealing with failing banks.
With yesterday's deal, policy-makers have avoided the risk of a
further delay in
the banking union timetable, and have built on the general
approach to SRM
agreed late last year. Mutualisation of banking sector risks
remains a long-term
project, however.
Institutional and structural reform at both the eurozone and
national levels are
key medium-term drivers of our eurozone sovereign ratings. An
important
assumption in our assessment is that the authorities will
continue to build or
strengthen institutions, like banking union, that ensure the
single currency
remains viable. Yesterday's agreement between the European
Parliament, Council,
and Commission represents another key step towards banking
union, and the
authorities have met their own deadline to agree an SRM
regulation before
European Parliamentary elections in May. This sets the scene for
the SRM to
enter into force in January next year.
Under Thursday's deal, the European Commission would usually
approve or reject
bank resolution recommendations. This appears to be simpler and
quicker than the
process outlined in December's general agreement. It is also
less subject to
national political considerations than December's agreement,
which envisaged
national finance ministers giving final approval.
Thursday's deal slightly accelerates the earlier plan for
bank-funded "national
compartments corresponding to each participating Member State"
to gradually
merge and create a EUR55bn Single Resolution Fund, stating that
this would
happen over eight years rather than ten. And it speeds up the
mutualisation
process, specifying that 40% of "resources accumulated in those
compartments"
would be mutualised in the first year.
It will still take some time to build the Fund up to its target
size (which we
think would still be too small to cope with a systemic banking
crisis across the
eurozone). Moreover, although the European Stability Mechanism
direct bank
recapitalisation instrument has been agreed in principle,
eurozone countries
will still have to negotiate the small print before the Single
Supervisory
Mechanism is established at the end of this year.
