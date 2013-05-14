(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that Q113 rating migrations remained negative but improved to the best
level since Q211 after the volume of downgraded bonds from eurozone-domiciled non-financial
issuers declined.
Downgrades fell for the third consecutive quarter to 1.1% of outstanding volume from 1.7% at
the end of 2012, while the upgrade rate remained relatively unchanged. Firms in the eurozone
accounted for three-quarters of downgrade volume - a marked decline on the 91% level set in the
prior quarter. Most of the activity related to Italian and French financials.
Financial downgrade volume continued to fall in Q113, extending the easing trend
that has developed over the past two quarters. The downgrade rate of 1.3% is far
below the 5% average recorded in 2012. First quarter upgrades were broadly
in-line with the positive activity in the second half of 2012, but half the
average 2012 average rate.
New issuance in the first quarter declined by 41% year-on-year, driven by a 70%
drop in covered bonds as corporates resumed regular volumes of issuance
following prior-year pre-funding for 2013. Financials issued at a 33% lower rate
compared to the prior quarter and non-financials receded 13%.
High yield marked a record quarter with EUR28bn in new bonds by developed-market
non-financials. Issuance from corporates in the eurozone was stagnant despite
the overall improvement in market conditions.
Superior returns from high yield continued to attract investor funds, with the
asset class seeing net inflows totalling EUR2.9bn in the first quarter. Lagging
investment-grade returns explain the EUR3bn of net outflows for this segment
over the same period.
New issue coupons touched fresh lows across the credit spectrum in Q113 as
investors continued to drive down risk-premia. Firms took the opportunity to
extend yield curves, with 30% of new issuance in the quarter possessing a tenor
greater than or equal to 10 years, compared to 18% in 2008.
Fitch's quarterly EMEA corporate bond market report provides detailed analysis
and data on rating and issuance trends. The full report, entitled "EMEA
Corporate Bonds: Rating and Issuance Trends" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporate Bonds: Rating and Issuance Trends
here