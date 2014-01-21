Jan 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Signs that UK car insurance premiums may be bottoming
out after two years of falls are positive for the sector, but intense
competition means a rebound in prices is unlikely in the near term, Fitch
Ratings says. This means underwriting losses are unlikely to shrink in 2014,
while continued low returns mean investment income may not be enough to
compensate.
The average cost of quoted comprehensive car insurance has fallen by around 24%
over the last two years, but the fall slowed significantly in 4Q13, according to
data from Towers Watson and Confused.com. We believe the drop in premiums since
2011 has been partly driven by expectations that claim costs will start to
reduce due to regulatory reforms on personal injury claims, and insurers
choosing to cut costs before seeing evidence of a decline because of the
competition in the sector.
We expect the reforms to reduce the frequency of lower-cost personal injury
claims such as whiplash, and to reduce costs related to claims-management
companies. It remains unclear how much claims costs will be reduced by the
changes, but we believe some insurers may have overestimated the likely benefit.
The decline in costs for those companies will therefore not match the fall in
premiums.
Increasing prices to counterbalance the overshoot will prove difficult due to
ample underwriting capacity, which has fostered competition. We therefore
believe that companies will increase focus on cutting expenses to limit
underwriting losses. The UK personal motor sector produced an accident year
combined ratio of 107% in 2012, which reduces to 104% if reserve releases from
prior underwriting years are factored in.
The low interest rate environment will keep investment income subdued for the
next 12 to 24 months. Although we expect bond yields to increase slowly through
2014 and 2015, returns from investment portfolios are likely to remain in low
single digits. Overall profitability may therefore deteriorate further, although
strong capital across the sector helps mitigate the risk and supports current
ratings.