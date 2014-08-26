(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Azerbaijani Private Banks here MOSCOW/LONDON, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Azerbaijani privately-owned banks' credit metrics are stable as the economy is on the positive side of economic cycle, benefiting from high oil prices and significant government spending. However, asset quality and performance may be prone to significant volatility through the cycle given banks' exposure to the potentially cyclical and structurally weak Azerbaijani economy. Asset quality is the major risk, given growing retail credit risks (although these have been managed fairly well to date due to only moderate consumer indebtedness) and mostly long-term corporate lending, which is significantly exposed to project finance and construction activities, often with bullet repayments. Consequently, this is of untested quality. Slow loan turnover increases the banks' liquidity risks, particularly in a stress-case scenario. As a mitigating factor, their customer funding is relatively sticky while non-deposit funding is mostly sourced from local state-controlled agencies. The banks face emerging capital constraints due to lack of scale, fast loan growth, limited new equity injections from banks' private shareholders and only moderate profitability. The latter is somewhat stronger at the banks that focus on retail, micro and SME lending, due to higher margins and lower impairment charges. The full report 'Peer Review: Azerbaijani Private Banks, Stable Now but Sensitive to Cyclical Economy' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. For the most recent rating actions, see 'Fitch Affirms Five Azerbaijan Privately-Owned Banks' dated 11 March 2014 at www.ficthratings.com. Contact: Dmitri Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Maria Kuraeva Analyst +7 495 956 5575 Ruslan Bulatov Analyst +7 495 956 9982 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.