(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Azerbaijani Private
Banks
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Azerbaijani
privately-owned banks' credit metrics are stable as the economy
is on the
positive side of economic cycle, benefiting from high oil prices
and significant
government spending. However, asset quality and performance may
be prone to
significant volatility through the cycle given banks' exposure
to the
potentially cyclical and structurally weak Azerbaijani economy.
Asset quality is the major risk, given growing retail credit
risks (although
these have been managed fairly well to date due to only moderate
consumer
indebtedness) and mostly long-term corporate lending, which is
significantly
exposed to project finance and construction activities, often
with bullet
repayments. Consequently, this is of untested quality.
Slow loan turnover increases the banks' liquidity risks,
particularly in a
stress-case scenario. As a mitigating factor, their customer
funding is
relatively sticky while non-deposit funding is mostly sourced
from local
state-controlled agencies.
The banks face emerging capital constraints due to lack of
scale, fast loan
growth, limited new equity injections from banks' private
shareholders and only
moderate profitability. The latter is somewhat stronger at the
banks that focus
on retail, micro and SME lending, due to higher margins and
lower impairment
charges.
The full report 'Peer Review: Azerbaijani Private Banks, Stable
Now but
Sensitive to Cyclical Economy' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
For the most recent rating actions, see 'Fitch Affirms Five
Azerbaijan
Privately-Owned Banks' dated 11 March 2014 at
www.ficthratings.com.
Contact:
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Maria Kuraeva
Analyst
+7 495 956 5575
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9982
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
