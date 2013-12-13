Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Middle East and
SovereignsLONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its 2014
Outlook report for
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) sovereigns that it expects
creditworthiness
in the region to be Stable. Two sovereigns are on Positive
Outlook, Saudi Arabia
and Israel, and two are on Negative Outlook, Egypt and Tunisia.
Prospects are
far more favourable for the region's oil exporters than its oil
importers.
Economic performance is forecast to remain robust in the
region's oil exporters
rated by Fitch - Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and the two
members of the UAE
Federation (Abu Dhabi and Ras Al-Khaimah). High government
spending will boost
non-oil GDP growth, though moderate increases in oil production
will hold back
total GDP growth.
Prospects for economic growth are much weaker in Fitch-rated oil
importers -
Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia and, to a lesser extent, Israel
which is on
Positive Outlook. High levels of political uncertainty and
fiscal consolidation
will weigh on growth, though growth will be slightly faster than
in 2013 owing
to a forecast improvement in the global economy.
The fiscal positions of oil exporters are forecast to
deteriorate in line with
lower oil prices and higher spending, although all countries
apart from Bahrain
are expected to post surpluses, enabling a further strengthening
of buffers. Oil
importers will progress with fiscal consolidation at varying
speeds which will
reduce the large deficits that remain in many cases. Deficit
financing should be
manageable, though increasingly challenging in Tunisia, Lebanon
and Egypt.
Large divergences between the external positions of oil
exporters and importers
will remain. All oil exporters will run double-digit current
account surpluses,
while all importers will record deficits except Israel. External
debt issuance
will be limited given access to concessional funding of troubled
oil importers
and the surpluses run by oil exporters.
Structural reforms are likely to focus on measures to stimulate
job creation in
the private sector. Social pressures make the task more
immediate, but also
tougher to implement in oil importers. Oil exporters will aim to
encourage
greater hiring of nationals without jeopardising the private
sector's
competitiveness.
Political risks remain significant. Near-term risks of a
conflict between Israel
and Iran have eased following the P5+1 deal. Israel will be
vigilant in ensuring
Iran keeps to its commitments in the deal and any transgression
could provoke a
military response. Prospects for a long-term deal are uncertain.
An expansion of
the civil war in Syria into neighbouring countries has the
potential to impact
the ratings of Lebanon and Israel. The uncertain course of
domestic political
transitions in Egypt and Tunisia are a source of significant
downside risks for
both sovereigns.
Fitch expects oil prices to drift lower and average USD100/b in
2014. The impact
of variations around this forecast is asymmetric. Higher oil
prices will put
immediate pressure on the fiscal and external positions of
energy importers. In
contrast, the large external and fiscal buffers of the region's
oil importers
mean their ratings are tolerant of a period of lower oil prices.
A weaker commitment to fiscal consolidation would put pressure
on ratings,
particularly for sovereigns where deficits are high and debt
rising. Reforms to
strengthen the business environment and private sector would be
rating-positive.
The report, Global Outlook, MENA Sovereign Credit Overview, is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
