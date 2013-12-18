(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The overall sector outlook for banks in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) remains stable but
bleak as economic recoveries are still fragile and asset-quality issues persist in some weaker
markets, Fitch Ratings says.
The balance of risks remains negative in Hungary and Romania, and Fitch expects
some adverse trends to continue in Bulgaria and Croatia, while Polish, Czech and
Slovak banks should again outperform regional peers. Key sector metrics may
stabilise following the recapitalisation exercise in Slovenia.
Fitch expects the recovery in the region to progress in 2014 with weighted
average real GDP growth for the eight countries to improve to around 2% from
around 0.6% expected for 2013 and around 0.5% in 2012. Fitch expects GDP in 2014
for these countries to range between a slight recession of -0.2% for Slovenia to
2.9% growth in Slovakia. This should help further stabilize the performance of
the banking sectors across the region. However, the recoveries are still fragile
and largely dependent on external factors.
Loan growth will be strongly linked to economic recoveries and still varied
across the region. The moderate pick up in lending growth that was already
recorded in countries that proved more resilient in recent years (Poland, Czech
Republic and Slovakia) should continue. Any credit growth in other CEE countries
is likely to be slow at best, however, impacted by weak demand and cautious
supply.
In Fitch's view the positive impact of the expected moderate lending recovery on
revenues will be restricted by continuing pressures on net interest margins
across the region from the low interest rate environment. This is likely to be
only partly mitigated by weaker competition in some markets allowing banks to
maintain wider spreads.
Fitch expects any improvement in asset-quality trends across the region in 2014
to be slow, and the stock of non-performing loans (NPLs) will remain high. Large
stocks of NPLs tie up available funding and management resources, increase risk
aversion and restrict new business. CEE banks and sovereigns are trying to
address the problem in various ways, most radically in Slovenia, where the NPL
problem is greatest and a large portion of impaired assets is to be transferred
to a "bad bank".
Most CEE banks' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) reflect potential
support from parents, with Outlooks aligned accordingly. However, lower
sovereign ratings in Bulgaria, Romania (both BBB-), Hungary and Croatia (both
BB+) mean bank IDRs are often capped at Country Ceilings, and banks' Stable
Outlooks reflect those on sovereigns. Slovenia aside, Negative Outlooks are not
concentrated by country and are limited to a few cases of support-driven IDRs
where subsidiaries share Negative Outlooks with parent banks.
Long-Term IDRs driven by Viability Ratings (VRs) rather than support generally
share the same Outlooks as their respective domestic sector. Three Polish banks
have VR-driven Long-Term IDRs at the same level as or higher than their western
European parents.
CEE banks IDRs could be downgraded if their parent's IDRs come under pressure
due to weakening eurozone economies or potential revisions of Support Rating
Floors. Upgrades or Positive Outlooks are unlikely for most support-driven
ratings, unless triggered by corresponding actions on more lowly-rated CEE
sovereigns.
IDR changes due to changes in VRs would most likely coincide with changes in
respective sector outlooks. Progress with the clean-up of Slovenian bank's
balance sheets could generate moderate rating upside for ratings in that market.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: CEE Banks
here