(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, January 22 (Fitch) The rating outlook for Central
America and
Dominican Republic insurance companies is stable for 2014, which
is highly
likely to affirm the ratings.
Fitch also maintains the regionâ€™s insurance industries with a
stable outlook,
supported basically by the good economic prospective and
regarding an economic
and financial growth in most of the countries. However, industry
in the region
will face pressure from various challenges during 2014 including
fierce price
competition, high exposure to natural disasters, volatile
inflation and currency
devaluation environment in some countries.
According to Fitch projections, consolidated premium production
for the Central
America and Dominican Republic region will reach a year to year
nominal growth
of 7.5% in 2013 and 9% in 2014. This projection is based on
expectations of
double-digit growth for Costa Rica, Guatemala, and El Salvador,
countries whose
total premium represent approximately half of the regionâ€™s
total production.
Fitch also forecasts a better performance for the regionâ€™s
insurance industry
with operating profits and a combined ratio likely reaching
below 100%. This
will be contingent on how much improvement is seen in Costa Rica
(the second
largest insurance market in the region) and also in El Salvador
and Guatemala,
markets that have been experiencing an outstanding operating
performance. The
agency believes that an improvement in operating performance
would be critical
to reduce dependence on investment income and increase net
profits, especially
in some countries in the region.
On the other hand, Fitch estimates that the insurance industry
in the region
will continue to reflect adequate capitalization levels,
considering the prudent
prevailing reinvestment policies of most of the largest insurers
and the local
regulatory frameworks that tend to strengthen solvency margins.
Therefore, Fitch
estimates that the region will continue to register a low
operating leverage
ratio during 2014, approximately 1.1 times.
Fitchâ€™s full report, â€˜2014 Outlook: Central America and
Dominican Republic
Insurance Sectorâ€™ is available at www.fitchratings.com.
