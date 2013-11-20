(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
the Rating Outlook for Indonesia's life and non-life insurance
sectors in 2014
is Stable, underpinned by steady market growth, manageable
exposure to equity
risk, and stable operating margins.
The Sector Outlook is Stable, reflecting Fitch's view that the
vast and
underpenetrated market continues to offer attractive growth
opportunities and
that sector demand is supported by a growing middle class and
rising affluence.
In addition, the operating performance of insurers was not
significantly
affected by losses from catastrophes in 2013.
Fitch expects growth prospects to remain attractive in the
medium- to long-term,
driven by low penetration, improving risk awareness, and rising
affluence. Swiss
Re estimates total insurance penetration at only around 1.77% of
Indonesia's GDP
- much lower than the 6.03% for Singapore and 4.8% for Malaysia,
for example.
Both Indonesia's life and non-life insurance gross premiums grew
more than 10%
yoy, respectively, in the first half of 2013, industry
statistics show.
Strong M&A activity is expected in the short- to medium term as
more foreign
investors are drawn to the growth opportunities. M&A will be
driven by the
requirement for insurers to hold minimum capital of IDR100bn by
end-2014
compared with IDR70bn currently, as well as local insurers
trying to increase
their size to improve competitiveness ahead of market
liberalisation.
Indonesia's foreign ownership limit, at 80%, is more generous
than in many other
regional countries.
The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
Indonesia's economic
conditions remain manageable. The Outlook could be revised to
negative in the
event of any extreme exogenous shocks. Equity market volatility
that translates
into huge operating losses and severe capital erosion for the
sector as a whole
could also change the outlook.
In view of Indonesia's exposure to catastrophic risks, a
significant, unexpected
rise in insured losses from catastrophes in the country could
also lead to
downward pressure on operating profitability, especially in the
non-life sector.
The report, "2014 Outlook: Indonesian Insurance Sector -
Sustaining Growth
Momentum Amid Growing Pressure to Enhance Competitiveness", is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Cheryl Evangeline
Analyst
+62 21 29026409
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Prudential Tower 20th Floor
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
