(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: GCC/Middle East
Banks
here
PARIS/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
Stable rating
Outlooks on all banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),
largely driven by
the probability of sovereign support. Regional unrest has had a
negative impact
on rating Outlooks in other countries in the Middle East
(Jordan, Lebanon and
Egypt), although they have returned to Stable for Egyptian
banks.
The banking sector outlook is stable in all GCC/Middle East
countries. While
public spending on major projects is increasing in Kuwait, Fitch
believes it
needs to be accelerated and sustained to feed through into
banks' Viability
Ratings. Fitch also expects a positive impact from economic
growth in Saudi
Arabia, although this is less likely to have an impact on banks'
Viability
Ratings, considering their current high levels. On the other
hand, a deeper than
expected fall in oil prices could start to put negative pressure
on the sector
outlooks in some of the smaller GCC countries.
Were the improvement in Egypt to translate into a positive
rating action on the
sovereign, the banks' ratings would also be positively affected.
Any recovery in
other Middle Eastern countries will primarily depend on
political solutions to
the current unrest.
A major driver of growth in the GCC is government-sponsored
infrastructure
projects, as sovereigns take advantage of their significant
oil/gas revenues to
expand the non-oil sector. Even if oil prices fall further,
Fitch does not
expect GCC governments to stop or postpone large infrastructure
projects in
2015.
Fitch believes that problem loans have generally peaked within
the GCC and
impairment charges should continue to fall, leading to higher
profitability.
Further recovery will depend on economic growth. Growth
prospects in Egypt are
improving with the more stable political outlook and credit risk
in the country
will eventually reduce. Other Middle Eastern countries may
suffer further
challenges from continued political uncertainty and economic
difficulties.
Capital levels are expected to remain sound, unless there is
significant loan
growth. Within the GCC, the banks also enjoy ample liquidity,
supported by
substantial deposits placed by the governments and related
entities.
The report, '2015 Outlook: GCC/Middle East Banks', is available
on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.