(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the ratings of
Moroccan banks
will continue to be driven by Fitch's expectations that they
would be supported,
either by the Moroccan State or by their majority shareholders,
in case of need.
As a result, the Outlook on three of the four largest Moroccan
banks rated by
Fitch is Stable.
The three banks are Attijariwafa Bank (AWB; BB+/Stable/bb-),
BMCE Bank (BMCE;
BB+/Stable/b+) and Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et
l'Industrie (BMCI,
AAA(mar)/Stable). The Outlook on the fourth-largest bank rated
by Fitch, Societe
Generale Marocaine de Banques (SGMB, AAA(mar)/Negative))'s
National Long-Term
Rating is Negative and mirrors that on Societe Generale's (SG,
A/Negative)
Long-Term IDR.
Fitch's sector outlook for Moroccan banks is also stable. It
balances resilient
profitability against modest levels of capitalisation given
substantial risk
appetite towards higher volatile operating environments and
moderate asset
quality.
We expect the Moroccan banking sector to benefit from better
non-agricultural
domestic performance forecasts in 2015, which should have a
positive impact on
the domestic banking activity. This should translate into higher
revenues and
lower loan impairment charges. Domestic banking remains the
largest contributor
to operating profit for all Moroccan banks although
diversification into higher
risk markets have been realised by the three largest Moroccan
banks. Further
strategic acquisitions in sub-Saharan Africa could materialise
in 2015, although
Fitch expects Moroccan banks to focus on organic growth.
Fitch expects that asset quality will remain under pressure in
2015 albeit
manageable - given the significant exposure of Moroccan banks to
domestic SMEs
and corporates, whose performance remains sensitive to the
Moroccan economy.
Obligor concentration will also remain a weakness.
Fitch expects capital ratios to be stable and still modest in
2015 and capital
buffers to remain in line with minimum regulatory requirements.
We believe
funding and liquidity will continue to benefit largely from
increased repo
facilities with the Moroccan central bank.
