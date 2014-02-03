(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings believes the performance of assets
backing South African structured finance will be resilient across all asset
classes in 2014 amid a stalling domestic economy. Fitch consequently expects the
South African structured finance transactions it rates to perform within base
case assumptions.
Borrowers continue to benefit from a low interest rate environment, which has
helped offset lacklustre growth in South Africa. The comparatively low interest
environment provides consumers and businesses with respite and aids debt
serviceability across asset classes.
The recent interest rate increase of 50bps by the South African Reserve Bank was
earlier than expected. However, Fitch believes that only substantial increases
in the interest rate would have a meaningful impact on the performance of
structured finance transactions. Any material additional tightening of monetary
policy, as a result of continued steep depreciation of the rand and inflationary
pressures, may change the stable outlook for the sector.
There has been substantial growth in the unsecured lending market since 2010,
which peaked in 2Q13. However, the proportion of accounts classified as current
had fallen to 62.4% in 3Q13 from 71.1% in 3Q12. Although Fitch does not rate any
South African unsecured lending transactions, it expects asset performance to be
stable to negative in light of regulatory pressure and the deteriorating
macro-economic environment.
The SA government could introduce a credit amnesty, which would clear certain
negative credit records held with the bureaus, but Fitch believes this could
bring uncertainty to both secured and unsecured lending. Unsecured lenders are
more likely to be affected given their reliance on credit bureau information and
lack of internal records for new customers. Fitch expects a limited impact on
the transactions it rates as loans were underwritten based on fuller credit
histories and originated with larger institutions with access to internal
historical data.
The report, '2014 Outlook: South African Securitisations' is available at
