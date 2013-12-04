(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: South Korean Life
Insurance
here
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
South Korean life insurance sector's Sector Outlook is Stable,
reflecting modest
business growth, gradually improving negative spread burden, as
well as a
strengthening regulatory capital regime.
Fitch expects the life insurance sector to continue to expand,
supported by a
rapidly ageing population. The pace of growth is likely to be
moderate, given
that the South Korean life insurance market is one of the more
mature and
saturated markets in Asia.
The regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) approach, implemented in
April 2011, was
further tightened in 2012. This should prompt the life insurers
to focus on
proper risk and capital management, commensurate with their
business profiles.
The South Korean life insurance sector continues to be plagued
by a negative
spread burden, amid a low interest-rate environment. However,
Fitch believes
that the extent of the negative spread burden is unlikely to be
as severe as
that in the 1990s, as product characteristics have evolved over
the years.
A persistently low-interest-rate environment could hurt overall
investment
sentiment as well as industry investment yields and
profitability. An inability
of life insurers to attract fresh funds when needed, for example
via the capital
markets, would likewise be negative for the outlook.
Factors that could be positive for the outlook include the life
insurers coping
well with the upcoming regulatory capital changes, as well as
successful and
profitable overseas expansion.
The report, '2014 Outlook: South Korean Life Insurance', is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
