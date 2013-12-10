(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
says in a new
report that the Sector Outlook for the Thai life insurance
sector is Stable,
reflecting Fitch's view that industry growth will continue to be
supported by
relatively low penetration and steady demand from the growing
middle-income
segment and an ageing population.
Thai life insurance premiums are equivalent to 2.95% of GDP,
much lower than
that of neighbouring countries such as Singapore, South Korea
and Japan. Tax
incentives and relatively favourable investment returns,
especially in a low
interest-rate environment, also increase the attractiveness of
life insurance.
Fitch believes that growth prospects of the sector will propel
more M&A
activity, especially from foreign investors. The Thai life
industry grew by 19%
in 2012, the fastest pace in 10 years. Out of the six leading
life insurers,
which accounted for more than 80% of the market in terms of
total premiums as at
end-2012, three of them were formed through partnerships with
leading foreign
insurers.
Bancassurance is likely to continue to become increasingly
important as a
distribution channel. This is supported by the banks' extensive
distribution
network and potential business opportunities from their large
customer base. The
bancassurance channel has grown faster than the agency route in
recent years,
and accounted for 40.5% of total premiums as of 9M13, compared
with 25% in 2009
and 12% in 2007.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Thailand's
economic
conditions remain healthy with prolonged sustainable demand for
insurance
policies and prudent capital management among insurers. The
Outlook could be
revised to negative in the event of a severe economic downturn
in 2014 that
impairs the national economy and has an adverse impact on the
profitability and
capitalisation of life insurers.
While the investment strategies of Thai life insurers have
generally been
conservative, the Outlook could be revised to negative should
there be a major
shift in approach that leads to significantly higher investment
risks that would
erode capitalisation and earnings in a volatile environment.
The report, "2014 Outlook: Thai Life Insurance Sector - Growth
Opportunities
Remain Attractive" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the
link above.
Contact:
Cheryl Evangeline
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+ 66 2108 0154
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
