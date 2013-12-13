Dec 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that UK non-life
insurers will continue to face pressure on their underwriting margins due to
fierce competition, making sustaining underwriting profitability one of the main
challenges for 2014.
However, strong risk-adjusted capitalisation, which the agency expects to remain
robust over the outlook horizon, should continue to support the Stable Outlook
for UK company market and UK London market insurers.
Fitch expects the growth of alternative capacity to add further pressure to
London market insurers, although they are considered to be more resilient to
declines in the pricing environment than UK company market insurers as their
business tends to be specialised, high-margin niche business. UK company market
insurers, selling predominantly retail products to individuals and
small/medium-sized businesses, are expected to remain under significant
competitive pressures on already thin margins.
Fitch expects investment income
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: UK Non-Life Insurance