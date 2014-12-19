(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 19 (Fitch) The Rating Outlook for the U.S. life insurance industry is stable for 2015, according to Fitch Ratings. In addition, the fundamental sector outlook is stable. Fitch's outlook considers the industry's very strong balance sheet fundamentals, strong liability profile, and stable operating performance. These positive factors have somewhat mitigated Fitch's ongoing concerns over persistent low interest rates that will pressure interest margins and reserve adequacy in 2015. Fitch expects relatively stagnant earnings growth in 2015 due to a moderate decline in interest margins, which will offset growth in fee and underwriting income. Fitch's base case scenario forecasts modest improvement in the macroeconomic environment, which should allow life insurers to sustain recent improvement in industry balance sheet fundamentals and financial performance. Fitch expects credit -related investment losses in 2015 to remain below pricing assumptions and historical averages based on strong corporate bond fundamentals and further improvement in the real estate market. Fitch expects reported statutory capitalization, which exceeds both pre-crisis levels and rating expectations, to be sustained over the coming year driven by retained earnings, various capital management initiatives, and modest growth in in-force business. Further, Fitch continues to view the industry's liquidity profile as very strong. Concern over equity market risk tied to legacy variable annuity (VA) guarantees has decreased due to improved equity market conditions in recent years, but is expected to remain a drag on profitability over the near term. Longer-term, Fitch remains concerned about tail risk associated with VA guarantees, which could cause a material hit to industry earnings and capital in unexpected, but still plausible, severe stress scenario. Fitch believes that a rise in interest rates by 100 bps to 150 bps could have positive implications for our sector outlook for U.S. life insurers. Conversely, if interest rates decline to levels seen in 2012 and stay there much beyond 2015, Fitch would likely change our outlook to negative based on weakened earnings profile and anticipated capital impacts associated with reserve strengthening. The full '2015 Outlook: U.S. Life Insurance' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the link below. Contact: Douglas L. Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Julie A. Burke, CFA, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: U.S. Life Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.