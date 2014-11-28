(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch says China-based trade
centre developer
China South City Holdings Limited's (CSC; B+/Positive) scale has
reached a level
that brings its profile closer to 'BB-' peers'. However, its
rating is still
restrained by high project concentration risk. The Positive
Outlook reflects
CSC's healthy pipeline of sellable resources in various
locations that would
enable the company to sustain its scale and diversify over time.
CSC's performance has met some of the benchmarks the agency laid
out for
positive action. Its contracted sales reached CNY12bn in the 12
months ended
September 2014 (financial year ended 31 March 2014: CNY8.2bn),
while leverage of
31% in 1HFY15 has remained below 35%. However, CSC's Zhengzhou
project accounted
for 41% of the company's total contracted sales in 1HFY15 (FY14:
30%). Fitch
expects CSC's concentration risk to reduce in 2HFY15 with
growing sales
contribution from newer projects in Harbin and Hefei, and the
launch of sales
for its Chongqing project in the next 12 month.
CSC's EBITDA margin fell to 34% in 1HFY15 (FY14: 36%), largely
due to
recognition of newer projects that have lower average selling
prices and
seasonal factors. Fitch expects average selling prices for
contracted sales to
increase steadily, albeit at a slower pace than before, and
growing economies of
scale to support an increase in the EBITDA margin to closer to
40%, the level at
which the agency would consider positive rating action.
CSC would be upgraded if it can sustain its scale and reduce its
concentration
risk while at the same time preserving its credit metrics.
However, the weak
sentiment in China's property market and slowing economic growth
could hinder
CSC's efforts to achieve its sales and diversification targets.
In such a
scenario, the rating Outlook would be revised to Stable.
