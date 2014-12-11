(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: UK Banks here LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its sector outlook for UK banks is stable as it expects continued asset quality improvements and better prospects for profitability, which should help strengthen capitalisation further. Counterbalancing these positive developments are risks related to structural imbalances arising from the overall indebtedness of UK households and their vulnerability to rising base rates. Falling unemployment, improving consumer confidence, and prolonged low base rates should all result in low volumes of new impaired loans in 2015. As a result, we expect loan impairment charges (LICs) to remain low in 2015, with legacy problem loans reducing in importance. Base rate rises, when they occur, will likely result in a moderate increase in LICs but overall profitability should benefit from wider net interest margins. Nonetheless, profitability is likely to be dented by high compliance costs, redress and fines, and, in some cases, restructuring costs. We expect banks to continue capital strengthening to meet higher regulatory and market expectations. We expect liquidity to remain sound, supported by extended contingency funding available, if needed, from the Bank of England. Furthermore, we expect banks to increase their use of unsecured wholesale funding to build up loss absorbing capacity over the coming years and for issuance increasingly to be out of holding companies. Residential mortgage loans remain a strong feature of UK banks' balance sheets and these are likely to continue to perform well, particularly in light of tightened affordability criteria implemented on approval since the crisis. Nonetheless, household indebtedness and the proportion of disposable income to housing costs are high and render UK household budgets highly sensitive to interest rate rises. The overall rating outlook for UK banks is negative because we expect the number of downgrades next year to be significantly higher than the average in our one-year ratings transition. The Negative Outlooks on the two large banks with support-driven IDRs (Lloyds Banking Group (A/Negative/a-) and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group (A-/Negative/bbb) reflect our view that there is an increasing momentum to reduce implicit state support for systemically important banks. Fitch believes that the UK authorities intend to reduce implicit state support for systemically important banks in the UK (and more broadly in the EU), and we expect to undertake a downward revision of the 'A' Support Rating Floors and a downgrade of the '1' Support Ratings of the major UK banks to 'No Floor' and '5', respectively, during 1H15. Standard Chartered plc's (AA-/Negative/aa-) Outlook considers our assessment of its capitalisation compared to peers and in light of operations in higher risks markets. The Co-operative Bank Plc's (B/Negative/b) Outlook reflects our view of continued pressure on capital. The report, '2015 Outlook: UK Banks', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.