(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: UK Banks
here
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its sector
outlook for UK banks
is stable as it expects continued asset quality improvements and
better
prospects for profitability, which should help strengthen
capitalisation
further. Counterbalancing these positive developments are risks
related to
structural imbalances arising from the overall indebtedness of
UK households and
their vulnerability to rising base rates.
Falling unemployment, improving consumer confidence, and
prolonged low base
rates should all result in low volumes of new impaired loans in
2015. As a
result, we expect loan impairment charges (LICs) to remain low
in 2015, with
legacy problem loans reducing in importance. Base rate rises,
when they occur,
will likely result in a moderate increase in LICs but overall
profitability
should benefit from wider net interest margins. Nonetheless,
profitability is
likely to be dented by high compliance costs, redress and fines,
and, in some
cases, restructuring costs.
We expect banks to continue capital strengthening to meet higher
regulatory and
market expectations. We expect liquidity to remain sound,
supported by extended
contingency funding available, if needed, from the Bank of
England. Furthermore,
we expect banks to increase their use of unsecured wholesale
funding to build up
loss absorbing capacity over the coming years and for issuance
increasingly to
be out of holding companies.
Residential mortgage loans remain a strong feature of UK banks'
balance sheets
and these are likely to continue to perform well, particularly
in light of
tightened affordability criteria implemented on approval since
the crisis.
Nonetheless, household indebtedness and the proportion of
disposable income to
housing costs are high and render UK household budgets highly
sensitive to
interest rate rises.
The overall rating outlook for UK banks is negative because we
expect the number
of downgrades next year to be significantly higher than the
average in our
one-year ratings transition. The Negative Outlooks on the two
large banks with
support-driven IDRs (Lloyds Banking Group (A/Negative/a-) and
The Royal Bank of
Scotland Group (A-/Negative/bbb) reflect our view that there is
an increasing
momentum to reduce implicit state support for systemically
important banks.
Fitch believes that the UK authorities intend to reduce implicit
state support
for systemically important banks in the UK (and more broadly in
the EU), and we
expect to undertake a downward revision of the 'A' Support
Rating Floors and a
downgrade of the '1' Support Ratings of the major UK banks to
'No Floor' and
'5', respectively, during 1H15.
Standard Chartered plc's (AA-/Negative/aa-) Outlook considers
our assessment of
its capitalisation compared to peers and in light of operations
in higher risks
markets. The Co-operative Bank Plc's (B/Negative/b) Outlook
reflects our view of
continued pressure on capital.
The report, '2015 Outlook: UK Banks', is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
