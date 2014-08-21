(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, August 21 (Fitch) The USD300m
settlement between
Standard Chartered (SC) and the New York Department of Financial
Services (DFS),
announced on 19 August, again highlights operational and
regulatory risks for
the bank, says Fitch Ratings.
SC's agreement with the regulator concerns deficiencies in
anti-money laundering
surveillance systems at its New York branch, and suggests a lack
of sufficient
internal controls and compliance mechanisms. The settlement also
places explicit
business restrictions on the bank related to its US dollar
accounts and clearing
services.
The immediate financial cost to SC from the settlement is
limited - the USD300m
fine accounts for just over 7% of 2013 net income, and we do not
expect the
curtailment of specific businesses to be significant to
earnings. However, the
agreement to restrict US dollar clearing services for some Hong
Kong and UAE
retail business clients, and to require the approval of the DFS
before opening
any new US dollar demand deposit accounts at SC's New York
branch, may
necessitate some change to its medium-term business plans.
Furthermore,
profitability will also be dented by increased compliance
obligations.
The SC and recent BNP Paribas settlements suggest that the
regulators are
increasingly turning to restrictions on specific activities as a
way of
penalising conduct failures. These restrictions may have
longer-lasting
implications for banks' business profiles than one-off fines.
This is still
damaging, while the business restrictions imposed on SC and BNP
Paribas have
been tailored to reflect the specifics of each case. Therefore,
we believe this
may be a useful way for the enforcement authorities to remedy
identified
weaknesses for banks more broadly, instead of withdrawing
business authorisation
completely.
For SC, the business restrictions and additional compliance
burden are occurring
at a critical juncture in the midst of its strategic
repositioning. Hong Kong
originates the majority of SC's US clearing activities, but we
do not expect
major strategic changes to the group's businesses in Hong Kong
and greater
China.
This is the second major settlement between SC and US regulators
in as many
years, following a USD667m fine in 2012 for violating sanctions
against Iran.
Compliance costs have already added to an increase in overall
operational
expenses, by 1%-2%. The DFS is also extending the term of its
independent
monitoring of SC by two years; so the importance of compliance,
regulatory and
operational issues is heightened for the medium term.
Fitch's ratings for SC are at a high level (AA-/Stable/aa-),
reflecting (among
other things) the bank's far-reaching network which enables it
to compete with
global banks of a significantly larger size. However, the
heightened cost and
required management focus of compliance and regulatory issues
are making it more
challenging to operate a business model with multiple strands.
Large global
banks are facing similar challenges from enhanced scrutiny, but
most have a
greater critical mass to deal with them. We will assess the
potential broader
impact of the settlement on SC's ratings during the coming
weeks.
Contacts:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.