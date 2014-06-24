(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 23 (Fitch) The sale by Standard
Chartered of two
subsidiaries in South Korea will have a limited direct impact on
profitability
and capital, Fitch Ratings says. That said, we view the
divestments as a
meaningful step towards the group's larger efforts to streamline
its struggling
Korean business and re-orient toward wholesale and transaction
banking.
The Korean business is core to the group's wider global
strategy, and yet has
been a drag on performance since 2011. So the restructuring --
aimed at
downsizing and transitioning away from retail and consumer
finance - is likely
to help generate more sustainable profitability over the long
term.. In addition
to the 16 June sales, the restructuring has included the closure
of roughly 40
branches (with plans to close an additional 50 in 2014) and
selling KRW8trn of
retail mortgage assets in 2012. Further rationalisation in the
consumer and
retail space should be expected, but this is unlikely to happen
quickly in light
of Korea's tight labour laws, and the process will keep costs
high.
Standard Chartered is not the only international lender which
has struggled in
the Korean retail market. Citi Korea shut down one-third of its
branch network
in April 2014, while HSBC closed its entire retail business in
2013.
The latest divestments are a meaningful signal of the continued
restructuring at
SC Korea, while it is important to note that they represent only
a small part of
the broader strategic objectives. The Korean units which were
sold (SC Savings
Bank Korea and the consumer financing subsidiary of SC Capital
Korea) accounted
for only USD1.6bn of around USD57bn of SC Korea's assets (total
group assets
were USD674bn at end-2013). As such, any direct profitability
benefits are
likely to be small. Furthermore, the retail business still
accounts for roughly
40% of SC's Korean assets, indicating that the process of
restructuring
primarily toward SMEs with international business still has much
further to go.
Korea is not the only market where Standard Chartered is
orienting toward
wholesale and transaction banking. The bank has also announced
the recent sale
of parts of its brokerage unit in Taiwan. This includes
margin-loan exposures
worth TWD579m (USD19m) at book value and its securities licence
for TWD106m
(USD4m).
