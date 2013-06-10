(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) The start of property sales by Spain's
bad bank, SAREB,
underscores our negative view on the Spanish residential
property market, Fitch
Ratings says. As the pace of disposals by SAREB speeds up, it
will add to supply
which may further depress prices.
SAREB (Sociedad de Gestion de Activos Procedentes de la
Reestructuracion
Bancaria S.A., which is managing assets transferred from Spain's
largest
nationalised lenders) said last week it had closed sales of 550
homes in three
months from late February.
Taking into account the 800 more sales that SAREB said are
pending and the
further 2,200 preliminary offers it said have been made on
properties, and the
total could rise to 3,550. The figures also do not include the
results of a
sales campaign conducted at the recent Madrid International Real
Estate
Exhibition. Nevertheless, the rate of actual sales will have to
be accelerated
for SAREB to meet its target of selling 42,500 homes in the next
five years
given its 15-year deadline to liquidate the portfolio (SAREB's
portfolio
includes over 55,000 homes).
This could prompt increased selling by banks, some of which have
already begun
lowering prices and accelerating disposals in anticipation of
supply from SAREB
depressing prices further. However, SAREB and the banks will
want to find the
right balance between speeding up the pace of asset sales and
causing prices to
fall, and it does not appear to be in the interest of either to
trigger
additional sharp property price declines by an overly aggressive
sales approach.
SAREB has a 15% annual return on equity target and its majority
shareholders are
the banks that it will compete with as a seller in the
residential property
market.
It is not clear how long it will take SAREB to dispose of its
property
portfolio. We think excess supply of property will continue
while SAREB and
lenders have such large portfolios to liquidate. Therefore, we
do not expect
Spanish house prices to trough before the end of 2014 at the
earliest, although
there may be earlier signs of stabilisation in regions that
experienced less
dramatic pre-crisis housing booms.
Overall, the imbalance between supply and demand means we think
it will take
several years to absorb the entire stock of properties that have
to be sold by
both SAREB and private lenders. Official sources suggest a stock
of unsold new
properties in Spain of around 700,000 units (these do not take
into account the
620,000 properties built since 2004 under the cooperative system
or
self-construction, or unfinished developments). 2012 saw around
114,000 newly
built properties sold. At that rate, it will take more than six
years to clear
the existing property overhang.
Combined with the weak labour market and limited access to the
capital markets
for most of Spain's banks, this means the bottom of the
residential market is
unlikely to be reached soon.
In our RMBS criteria update published on 20 March, we increased
the haircut for
repossessed properties in light of property market dislocation.
These forecasts
took account of the likely impact of SAREB's sales on the
market. Last year, we
increased our forecast for Spanish foreclosures by 25% and said
we expected
house prices to bottom out at 40% below their 2008 peak.
Contacts:
Carlos Masip
Director
Structured Finance
+34 917 025 774
Fitch Ratings Espa?a, S.A.U.
Calle General Casta?os, 11
28004 Madrid
Juan Garcia
Senior Director
Structured Finance
+34 917 025 774
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414,
Email:
pilar.perez@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
