(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Requests for precautionary
recapitalisation by two
mid-sized Italian banks highlight the persistence of pressures
in the sector,
Fitch Ratings says. The impact on Italy's sovereign rating will
depend on the
fiscal costs of bank support and whether it is accompanied by
measures that
successfully address the underlying weakness in the banking
system.
Banca Popolare di Vicenza's request for precautionary
recapitalisation from the
Italian Treasury on 18 March, alongside that by Banca Veneto,
confirmed our view
that the bank would require fresh capital to address a material
capital
shortfall. Under our criteria this would be a failure. This view
was reflected
in our downgrade of Vicenza's Viability Rating to 'cc' on 17
March. Vicenza and
Veneto's requests follow that by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
(MPS) in late
December.
To be eligible for a precautionary recapitalisation, the
eurozone's Single
Supervisory Mechanism must consider the banks to be solvent and
to meet Pillar 1
regulatory capital requirements. The authorities will determine
the amount of
any capital shortfall, and precautionary recapitalisation is
subject to approval
by the European Commission under State Aid rules. If a
precautionary
recapitalisation is not approved, the risk that a bank is
resolved increases.
Last year Atlante, a private fund financed by Italy's largest
financial
institutions, effectively took over Vicenza and Veneto when it
injected a
combined EUR3.5 billion of fresh capital into them. That the
banks now need
state support suggests Atlante's intervention bought time but
did not address
their underlying weaknesses. This weakens the credibility of
Atlante as a
vehicle for supporting the sector, and we believe it has
insufficient resources
left to inject material further capital into the sector.
In December 2016, the Italian government set up a
Treasury-funded EUR20 billion
(1.2% of GDP) fund earmarked for precautionary recapitalisation
needs.
Government-backed recapitalisations through the fund are
conditional on the
banks presenting restructuring plans. MPS was the first bank to
request that the
fund intervene via precautionary recapitalisation. The European
Commission is
still examining its request and there is not yet clarity on the
exact burden for
creditors or the amount of capital to come from the state.
One of the drivers of our revision of the Outlook on Italy's
'BBB+' sovereign
rating to Negative last October was the high level of
non-performing loans
(NPLs) in the banking sector, which presents risks to GDP growth
(by
constraining lending) and the public finances (through the
potential cost of
bank recapitalisation). "Sofferenze", the worst category of
loans, totalled
EUR200bn at end-September 2016; total NPLs were EUR320bn,
equivalent to 16.4% of
total loans and 20% of GDP, although around 48% are provided
against.
Fitch expects stronger Italian banks to be able to address their
asset-quality
problems without state support, either by raising capital
externally (eg
UniCredit) or because they generate sufficient pre-impairment
operating profits
to compensate for credit charges. This week's ECB guidance on
NPLs puts further
pressure on banks with NPL stocks above the eurozone average,
which includes
most large and medium-sized Italian banks, to deal with these
more effectively.
Fitch's assessment of the banking sector's impact on Italy's
sovereign rating
hinges on two main issues. High public debt (132.6% of GDP at
end-2016) limits
the fiscal space to support the banking sector, and the costs of
doing so could
lead to debt/GDP peaking higher or later than we expect, which
would add to
pressure on the sovereign rating.
We would also assess how effectively funds are deployed. For
example, should
they help reduce NPLs, or be conditional on some banks improving
profitability
and efficiency through consolidation, the possibility of future
bailouts and the
associated downside fiscal risks could fall.
