(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Uzbek State-Owned Banks here MOSCOW/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the creditworthiness of state-owned Uzbek banks remains stable, supported by the favourable macroeconomic environment. However, the banks' credit profiles are undermined by constraints on currency conversion operations, directed lending, weak corporate governance and heightened credit risks from the limited financial transparency of most Uzbek corporates. The reported loan quality metrics of the banks in Fitch's review have recently been stable. The average share of impaired loans, based on IFRS accounts, was a moderate 7% at end-2013 and based on preliminary management estimates remained stable in 2014. The ratios have been helped by rapid loan growth (33% in 2013 and expected at about 29% in 2014). Uzpromstroybank's (UzPSB) NPLs are fully covered by reserves, while at other banks the coverage was only moderate. Unreserved NPLs relative to equity are moderate at Microcreditbank (MCB), relatively high at Asaka Bank (Asaka) and significant at OJSC Agrobank (Agrobank) reflective of its exceptionally weak capital buffer. The banks are mostly deposit-funded (over 50% of liabilities on average). Despite customer funding being mostly short-term, Fitch expects them to have limited volatility given the past experience of steady growth. High loan-to-deposit ratios of over 200% at UzPSB and MCB reflect significant dedicated state funding for specific programmes financed by the banks and a somewhat higher reliance on the interbank market in the case of MCB. Liquidity risk is also mitigated by a high share of liquid assets of over 20% (a tighter 10% at MCB). Reported capitalisation was moderate at end-2013 with an average equity/assets ratio of 10.3% and an equity/loans ratio of 15.0%. End-2014 capital ratios are likely to be somewhat lower, but still reasonable, as the government's decree requires banks to grow capital by at least 20% annually until end-2015, and rated state banks, which are anticipating regular capital contributions from the government, are expected to comply. The full report, 'Peer Review: Uzbek State-Owned Banks' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Sergey Popov Associate Director +7 495 956 9981 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.