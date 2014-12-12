(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Uzbek State-Owned
Banks
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the
creditworthiness of state-owned Uzbek banks remains stable,
supported by the
favourable macroeconomic environment. However, the banks' credit
profiles are
undermined by constraints on currency conversion operations,
directed lending,
weak corporate governance and heightened credit risks from the
limited financial
transparency of most Uzbek corporates.
The reported loan quality metrics of the banks in Fitch's review
have recently
been stable. The average share of impaired loans, based on IFRS
accounts, was a
moderate 7% at end-2013 and based on preliminary management
estimates remained
stable in 2014. The ratios have been helped by rapid loan growth
(33% in 2013
and expected at about 29% in 2014). Uzpromstroybank's (UzPSB)
NPLs are fully
covered by reserves, while at other banks the coverage was only
moderate.
Unreserved NPLs relative to equity are moderate at
Microcreditbank (MCB),
relatively high at Asaka Bank (Asaka) and significant at OJSC
Agrobank
(Agrobank) reflective of its exceptionally weak capital buffer.
The banks are mostly deposit-funded (over 50% of liabilities on
average).
Despite customer funding being mostly short-term, Fitch expects
them to have
limited volatility given the past experience of steady growth.
High
loan-to-deposit ratios of over 200% at UzPSB and MCB reflect
significant
dedicated state funding for specific programmes financed by the
banks and a
somewhat higher reliance on the interbank market in the case of
MCB. Liquidity
risk is also mitigated by a high share of liquid assets of over
20% (a tighter
10% at MCB).
Reported capitalisation was moderate at end-2013 with an average
equity/assets
ratio of 10.3% and an equity/loans ratio of 15.0%. End-2014
capital ratios are
likely to be somewhat lower, but still reasonable, as the
government's decree
requires banks to grow capital by at least 20% annually until
end-2015, and
rated state banks, which are anticipating regular capital
contributions from the
government, are expected to comply.
The full report, 'Peer Review: Uzbek State-Owned Banks' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.