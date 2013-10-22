(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 22 (Fitch) State Street Corporation's (STT)
third quarter of
2013 (3Q'13) stated net income of $540 million has declined from
both the
sequential and year-ago quarters. Nevertheless, Fitch Ratings
believes the
company's 3Q'13 earnings, which equated to a 10.8% return on
average equity
(ROE), while satisfactory from a credit perspective, remain
below STT's
historical returns. Furthermore, Fitch does not believe a
meaningful pick-up in
earnings will occur without a significant increase in short-term
interest rates.
Overall revenue was down 4.3% from the sequential quarter, but
up 3.4% from a
year-ago. STT's core asset servicing and asset management
revenue was
essentially flat from the sequential quarter, but there was a
more marked
decline in the company's market-based revenues. Fitch considers
securities
lending revenue and foreign exchange trading revenue as market
based revenue.
The former was down amid continued weak demand for securities
lending as well as
some seasonality, and foreign exchange trading revenue declined
amid lower
volatility in the market during the quarter.
Net interest revenue (NIR) declined 8% relative to the
sequential quarter as a
modestly smaller earning asset base and lower short-term
interest rates more
than offset the increase in yields from lower pre-payments on
mortgage backed
securities (MBS) amid the steepening of the long-end of the
yield curve. As
such, the company's net interest margin (NIM) declined to 1.27%
from 1.31% in
the sequential quarter. Fitch would expect, in general,
continued pressure on
NIM as some benefit from the yield curve steepening and higher
yielding assets
will likely be offset by the continued downward pressure of the
low short-term
interest rates.
STT continues to deliver on its expense and efficiency
initiatives, as total
expenses declined 3.4% from the sequential quarter. Fitch notes
that this is
significant as the company continues to incur elevated
regulatory, compliance,
and professional services costs over the near term. As such,
Fitch believes
that these initiatives have more strongly positioned the company
for higher
positive operating leverage over a longer-term time horizon.
STT continues to have and build a leading global platform in
asset servicing and
asset management. Total assets under custody and administration
(AUCA)
increased to $26.03 trillion in 3Q'13, up from $25.7 trillion in
the sequential
quarter. Fitch would note that the company continues to make
good traction in
its alternative asset servicing business, which is a growth area
for the
company.
Additionally, total assets under management (AUM) increased to
$2.24 trillion in
3Q'13, up from $2.14 trillion in the sequential quarter. This
was driven by
growth in passively managed products, and Fitch believes that
growth in exchange
traded fund (ETF) AUM will be one of the key growth drivers for
STT going
forward.
Fitch notes that STT's capital position remains strong with a
Tier 1 common
equity ratio (CET1) of 15.5% under Basel 1. Under the Basel III
final rule, the
company's CET1 under the standardized approach is 10.2%, which
Fitch would note
compares favorably to peer banks.
STT's pro-forma Basel III supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) as
of 3Q'13 was
5.4% for the holding company, which is above the proposed 5.0%
minimum, and 5.0%
for the main bank subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust
Company, which is
below the current 6.0% proposed minimum.
