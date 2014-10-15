(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says 160
Asia-Pacific
structured finance tranches were affirmed in 3Q14, and there
were five upgrades
and one downgrade.
Rating actions in both Australia and New Zealand were supported
by continued
strong economic performance; all ratings reviewed during the
quarter were
affirmed contributing to 54% of the affirmations in the region.
Steady economic performance in Korea and Singapore contributed
to affirmations
in these countries too. A total of 10 international long-term
ratings were
affirmed: five Singaporean credit card tranches, four Korean
prime RMBS
tranches, and one Korean auto loan tranche.
In Japan most ratings were affirmed in the quarter including
three credit linked
transactions. Five tranches from three CMBS transactions were
upgraded and one
CMBS tranche was downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'.
Most long-term ratings in the Asia-Pacific region have Stable
Outlooks. The
exceptions are Negative Outlooks on four Indian auto loan
tranches and two
credit linked SC tranches and Positive Outlooks in Australia (5)
and Japan (1).
Individual commentaries relating to specific rating actions can
be found on
Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Hilary Tan
Director
+852 2263 9904
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Alison Ho
Senior Director
+852 2263 9937
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
Fitch: Australian and New Zealand SF Ratings Stable in 3Q14
Fitch: Japanese SF Tranches Mostly Stable in 3Q14; 5 Upgrades
