June 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that the Chinese homebuilding sector has entered a more stable phase with
an increasing number of homebuilders catering to mid-to-mass market first-time homebuyers and
upgraders. As these companies focus on a higher asset-turnover business model, balance
sheet strength and liquidity will likely be preserved, but margins will likely
reduce. The key trends over the next two to three years will be the divergence
of companies focused on profit preservation away from those targeting high
growth.
These were among the key points discussed in recent meetings with credit
investors in Singapore. Fitch's feedback to investors' key questions is set out
below.
Q. The market appears to have stabilised and now poised for more sustainable
growth. What's driving this?
We have always maintained that two major structural drivers of demand in this
sector - income growth and urbanisation - are multi-year themes. The short-lived
downturn in this sector in H211 and H112 was driven primarily by tight home
purchase restrictions by the government to curb excessive price growth. As we
predicted at the end of 2011 when we maintained the sector on a
market-contrarian stable outlook, the larger players had sufficient landbank
diversity to overcome these challenges. By mid-2012, they were seeing strong
sales by focusing on the mid-to-mass markets.
As a result, today almost all homebuilders are reciting the same mantra
summarised in a few soundbites - "high churn model", "units of 90 to 140 square
meters", "smaller land plots but more projects", "focus on first-time buyers and
upgraders", and "focus on tier 2 cities and satellite towns to tier 1 cities".
We believe that this model is sustainable because it is supported by demand
fundamentals. Middle class population growth is highest in tier 2 cities, while
in tier 1 cities, there is an increasing move to suburban or satellite towns as
home prices in urban areas remain out of reach for middle income earners. In
addition, the focus on first-time buyers and upgraders also limits the exposure
to the still tough home purchase restrictions.
However, there is significant variance in homebuilders' adherence to this model.
The largest nationwide players like China Vanke Co Ltd (BBB+/Stable) and Poly
Real Estate Group Co Ltd (BBB+/Stable), are the leaders in this segment, though
middle sized companies that previously focused on a more premium market, like
Shimao Property Holdings Limited (BB/Stable) are also deriving more sales from
this model. Smaller players, while making the transition, have yet to reach a
stage that will yield long-term, sustainable sales. For instance, China Aoyuan
Property Group Limited (B+/Stable) still has a high degree of reliance on
commercial property sales.
This does not mean that companies with different, perhaps more niche strategies,
will necessarily be marginalised. These companies, however, need to be
exceptional in their execution ability. An example is Sunac China Holdings
Limited (BB-/Stable), which continues to show high growth while focusing on the
premium market in a limited number of regions.
Q. This all sounds wonderful. What's the catch?
Yes, this model is less risky as the high asset turnover model means that less
cash is tied up in inventory and there is greater flexibility in the event of a
downturn. Furthermore, most homebuilders have utilised a favourable pricing
environment in the offshore bond market that lasted until end-May 2013 to
replenish their cash balances and/or address imminent debt maturity.
However, the rush to buy landbank that fits this model, with a greater number of
bidders at each auction, means that premiums are rising fast. Input costs,
especially construction worker wages, are also rising. Yet homebuilders are
finding it difficult to increase prices due to competition and home purchase
restrictions. As a result, margins will have to come down. Bigger players have a
greater leeway as they are able to spread overheads over a larger number of
projects. In addition, some homebuilders are able to smooth margins by blending
in sales of projects with older vintage, thus cheaper, landbank but as this
stockpile diminishes, they too will see profits fall.
Our ratings on these companies have factored in a degree of lower profits. We
believe this is more than offset by the stronger cashflows and liquidity brought
about by the high turnover model.
Q. Any other concerns, particularly over a two- to three-year horizon?
One concern that we have is that the only meaningful data that homebuilders
report on a consistent and frequent basis is total contracted sales and land
purchases. As a result, investors, particularly equity investors, are highly
focused on growth. But as mentioned earlier, the higher competition for choice
landbank means that growth will be difficult to achieve without relinquishing
some degree of profits. In addition, homebuilders, particularly the larger ones,
are facing more difficulty sustaining or raising their growth rates due to their
high base.
As a result, we think there will be a new type of polarisation even within
healthy homebuilders between companies focusing on growth and those focused on
preserving their profit margins. Only the really exceptional will be able to
achieve both. We believe China Overseas Land & Investments Limited (BBB+/Stable)
is the non-niche homebuilder with the best track record in balancing growth and
profits.
Another concern that will continue to linger is the possibility of the
imposition of even stricter regulations. On this front, our view is that the
government will unlikely be harsh on this sector so long as price increases
remain moderate. Any sharp fall in volumes will have negative repercussions on
the broader economy. Furthermore, in the event of a volume decrease,
homebuilders will slow landbank replenishment, which will hurt local governments
severely as land sales are their main source of income.
Finally, we still see pockets of overbuilding in smaller tier 3 and 4 cities. A
handful have gained notoriety as "ghost towns", an issue we have addressed in a
previous Q&A published on 24 March 2013. These smaller cities have yet to
achieve a large enough middle class pool to sustain purchases of commodity
housing offered by the homebuilders. Inevitably, they will see higher
fluctuations in prices and volumes. The problem will likely persist until they
achieve the middle class explosion that tier 2 and bigger tier 3 cities are
witnessing now.
Most rated homebuilders have limited exposure to tier 3 and 4 cities. Those with
a greater focus on smaller cities, like Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited
(BB/Stable), will have to be selective in the projects they execute.