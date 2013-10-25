(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 25 (Fitch) The proposed U.S. rule covering
minimum liquidity
requirements for large banks would enforce a tougher standard
than the Basel III
international framework outlined in January. Fitch Ratings sees
the proposed
U.S. rule as generally positive for bank credit ratings.
However, the push for
additional liquidity will negatively affect bank profitability
if the proposal
is implemented.
The proposal, issued yesterday by the Fed, OCC and FDIC, seeks
to implement the
liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), which has been developed
together with global
bank regulators. It will require large banks with more than $250
billion of
total assets to hold high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) at
sufficient levels to
guard against a 30-day period of strained liquidity. Further,
banks with more
than $50 billion of total assets (but less than $250 billion)
will have to hold
enough HQLA to withstand a 21-day period of liquidity stress.
Smaller banks
(less than $50 billion of assets) will get a reprieve from the
LCR.
To achieve compliance with the proposed LCR, Fitch believes
banks would likely
need to derisk their investment portfolios and move towards very
liquid
lower-yielding government and agency securities. The U.S.
standard goes further
than the Basel III framework in excluding certain assets from
the pool of HQLA.
Among these are private label mortgage-backed securities,
covered bonds and
municipal securities. Fitch estimates that roughly 25% of bank
investment
portfolios could be excluded from the definition of HQLA based
on second-quarter
regulatory data.
Alternatively, banks could target LCR compliance by attacking
the denominator in
the equation. Banks could procure longer, term-funding
structures to help
achieve compliance by reducing deposit outflow risk.
Nevertheless, Fitch views
either derisking investment portfolios or longer, term-funding
structures as a
drag on profitability for most banks.
Under the proposal, level 1 securities receive no haircut, and
are generally
limited to cash, central bank deposits, U.S. Treasury
obligations and U.S agency
securities fully and explicitly guaranteed by the full faith and
credit of the
U.S. government, such as Ginnie Mae securities. Other
government-sponsored
entity (GSE) securities, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
securities, will
qualify as level 2A securities, with a 15% haircut. Level 2B
securities are
given a 50% haircut and are generally limited to
investment-grade corporate debt
and common stock included in the S&P 500.
The U.S. proposal takes a stricter approach with respect to the
LCR
implementation timeline. U.S regulators look to expedite the
implementation of
the rule by requiring banks to achieve 80% compliance with the
LCR by 2015, with
increases of 10% for the following two years and full
implementation by 2017.
The international standard only requires 60% compliance in 2015,
followed by a
10% increase for the following four years (full implementation
in 2019).
The proposal also takes a tougher stance on intra-period
liquidity requirements.
The U.S. proposal requires that the largest banks (more than
$250 billion) to
hold HQLA against their largest net cumulative cash outflow day
within a 30-day
liquidity stress period, rather than the net cumulative cash
outflow as of the
end of the period. This represents the regulator's view that
cash outflows could
occur significantly before cash inflows within a 30-day
liquidity stress period.
Fed staff noted that HQLA levels in the aggregate currently are
approximately
$200 billion below the targeted level for LCR compliance.
However, we believe
the two-year window for compliance will provide adequate time
for banks to boost
liquid assets where needed.
In addition to the LCR, U.S. banking regulators are still
considering and
developing a proposal for the net stable funding ratio (NSFR) in
conjunction
with global bank regulators, which promotes durability of
liquidity over a
one-year period. The global implementation date for the NSFR is
2018.
Contact:
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0368
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
