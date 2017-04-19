(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 19 (Fitch) Strong underwriting and fixed income
trading results
drove good earnings performance for Morgan Stanley (MS)
according to Fitch
Ratings. MS's 1Q17 net income was up 16% from the sequential
quarter and 70%
from the year-ago quarter, which was particularly weak. This
quarter's results
also included a $112 million tax benefit attributable to the
employee
share-based payment accounting change adopted in January.
Excluding this
benefit, MS's net income was up 60.3% YoY.
These results equated to a return on average common equity
(ROAE) of 10.7% in
1Q17, up from 6.2% in 1Q16. This is in-line with MS's long-term
ROAE target of
9%-11%. Excluding the tax benefit, however, the ROAE in 1Q17
would have been
10%.
MS's overall Investment Banking (IB) net revenues increased 11%
sequentially and
43% from the year-ago period. While advisory net revenue
declined 16% year over
year, MS indicates that its backlog remains strong. Offsetting
the lower
advisory net revenues was a strong increase in equity
underwriting net revenues
which were up 144% compared to the prior year, reflecting strong
industry
volumes. Debt underwriting net revenue increased 122% YoY,
driven by higher
investment grade and non-investment-grade issuance activity.
Overall Sales & Trading net revenue increased 30% versus the
year-ago quarter,
given strength in the firm's Fixed Income trading businesses,
which saw net
revenue increase 96% YoY. This included good performance in
credit and
securitized products, which benefited from spread tightening and
strong client
demand. Equity trading net revenue was more muted, increasing 3%
sequentially
but decreasing 2% YoY on lower industrywide volumes.
MS's wealth management segment continued to perform well. Net
revenue increased
11% YoY due, in part, to higher net interest income (NII). In
1Q17, NII
comprised 24.5% of the wealth management segment's net revenue
and Fitch would
expect this to increase as the company adds more wealth
management-related loans
to its balance sheet. The overall wealth management pre-tax
operating margin
increased to 24% in 1Q17, up from 21% a year ago. Fitch notes
that this is now
solidly within management's targeted range of 22%-25%.
Overall investment management results improved on higher
investment gains,
though asset management fees were relatively flat, up 1%
sequentially but down
2% YoY. Total assets under supervision (AUS) increased to $421
billion due
largely to market appreciation. The firm had $1.8 billion of
flows into
alternative products, which was more than offset by $10 billion
of seasonal
outflows from liquidity products. There were no inflows or
outflows in fixed
income or equity products during the quarter.
Expense management continues to be a key area of focus for the
management team.
Relative to both the sequential and the year-ago quarter the
company generated
positive operating leverage. The ratio of compensation and
benefits to net
revenue ticked up to 46%, impacted by seasonal compensation
accruals and the
effect of mark-to-market changes on deferred compensation plans.
This was
offset by lower business development and professional services
expenses. Overall
pre-tax margin increased to 29% in 1Q17, up from 22% in 1Q16.
MS's fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
under the
advanced approach increased 70bps sequentially, to 16.6%, due to
a combination
of growth in retained earnings and a $10 billion decline in risk
weighted assets
(RWA), led by declines in operational risk-related RWAs. MS's
CET1 ratio remains
at the top end of its peer group, although it is expected to
decline modestly
over time via capital returns, subject to regulatory approval.
During the
quarter, MS repurchased $750 million of common stock and
declared a quarterly
dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 15, 2017.
MS's 1Q17 fully phased-in Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio
ticked up to
6.4% from 6.2% in the sequential quarter.
MS's funding and liquidity position remained solid with the
company's Global
Liquidity Reserve (GLR) at $197.6 billion, or 23.7% of total
assets. In
addition, Fitch believes MS is in compliance with Liquidity
Coverage Ratio (LCR)
requirements.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0121
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001