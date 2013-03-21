(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 21 (Fitch) Strong credit metrics for U.S. trust
and processing
banks are driven by business models that create large barriers
for entry due to
the banks' size, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. The
high fixed costs,
sticky customer relationships, and low marginal costs have
created large
economies of scale and therefore consolidation into a few large
players that
dominate the industry.
For the purposes of this report, Fitch primarily focuses on four
institutions:
Bank of New York, State Street Corporation, Northern Trust, and
Brown Brothers
Harriman.
Credit risks for this group of banks is well controlled, with
85%-90% of their
large securities portfolios primarily invested in government or
agency
securities rated in the 'AAA' or 'AA' categories. Loan
portfolios are, on
balance, smaller, and the credit metrics tend to be very strong.
Fitch believes the most significant risk to the trust banks is a
large
operational loss that causes clients to flee one particular firm
for another.
Fitch notes that operational losses are inherently difficult to
predict and
measure and serve as an upward rating limitation for the trust
banks. That said,
given recent large technology investments to upgrade systems and
regulatory
focus on measuring operational risk, Fitch believes that this
risk is better
managed than in prior years.
Fitch also believes some contingent risks remain, particularly
in areas such as
investment guarantees, money markets, exchange traded funds
(ETFs), and to a
lesser extent in securities lending.
While on balance the trust banks' asset servicing and asset
management fee
revenue - the largest revenue component - tends to be relatively
stable,
market-based revenue tends to be the more volatile area of the
revenue stream.
This includes net interest income, which is currently
challenging in the low
interest rate environment, as well as foreign exchange trading
and securities
lending activities both of which are currently hampered by weak
market
conditions.
The full report 'U.S. Trust and Processing Banks: In Custody
Banks We Trust' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research U.S. Trust & Processing
Banks - In
Custody Banks We Trust
here
