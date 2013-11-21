(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 21 (Fitch) The credit rating outlook for U.S.
securities
firms is stable for 2014, although the overall outlook for the
sector is
negative reflecting ongoing economic and regulatory challenges,
according to
Fitch Ratings. Within the broader securities firm industry,
Fitch views
interdealer brokers (IDBs) as in the most challenged position
and retail brokers
as in the most advantageous position. Broker-dealers face a mix
of challenges
and mitigating strength/opportunities.
The stable ratings outlook is based on the strong levels of
capital and
liquidity at securities firms, rationalized business focus, and
longer-term
upside from a higher interest rate environment and improved
economy. New
regulatory rules are compelling securities firms to de-risk
their businesses,
prudently manage liquidity, and increase capital to meet new
compliance
standards. Although these measures provide additional stability,
lower earnings
could result due to reduced trading revenue and increased
capital requirements
and compliance costs.
Fitch's negative sector outlook reflects the potential adverse
short-term
effects from interest rate volatility, combined with uneven
profitability and
continued regulatory uncertainty. These factors may constrain
growth, introduce
competition and at a minimum, continue to consume financial and
management
resources.
Fitch also notes that fixed income underwriting has recently
slowed as the
majority of clients have already opportunistically refinanced
their near term
debt maturities. Broader economic uncertainty has also
contributed to a stalling
of merger and acquisitions activity. While backlogs appear
strong, deal
completion is dependent on the timing of recovery.
Securities firms continue to wrestle with regulatory
uncertainties and evolving
requirements. While the majority of large firms have jettisoned
proprietary
activities, crucial details remain to be finalized regarding
market making. The
benefits of regulation are enhanced capital levels and liquidity
profiles for
regulated firms. Smaller, less regulated firms are also
generally demonstrating
greater market discipline, and may see increased opportunities
as a result of
constraints placed on larger, more highly regulated peers.
Within the securities industry, Fitch believes the retail
brokers are the best
positioned, given the potential for expansion of net interest
margins and net
investment income in a rising interest rate environment.
Conversely, IDBs face
increased regulatory challenges and a reduction in trading
volumes given market
uncertainty and reduced dealer activity.
The full report '2014 Outlook: U.S. Securities Firms' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com.' Fitch's outlook covers full-service
broker dealers,
advisory firms, interdealer brokers and retail brokers. The
report provides
additional commentary specific for each of these individual
sectors.
Contact:
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0769
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: U.S.
Securities Firms
(Capital and Liquidity Counterbalance Challenging Market
Conditions)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.