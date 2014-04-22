(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction:
The Chalk Line
(Spring 2014)
here
NEW YORK, April 22 (Fitch) Despite an absence of underlying
consumer momentum
this spring, U.S. housing metrics should improve later in 2014
due to faster
economic growth, according to Fitch Ratings in the latest
edition of the 'Chalk
Line'.
'Comparisons have been a challenge so far this year, with most
housing metrics
falling short of expectations from a year ago,' said Robert
Curran, Managing
Director and lead homebuilding analyst for Fitch Ratings.
'Though the severe
winter throughout much of North America has restrained some
housing activity,
buyer sensitivity to home prices and finance rates and the
slowing of job growth
at year-end is resulting in diminished consumer momentum.'
That said, Fitch expects stable ratings for most issuers within
the homebuilding
sector in 2014, reflecting a continued, moderate cyclical
improvement in overall
construction activity as the year progresses. There is even
potential for a few
upgrades among some homebuilders.
Housing metrics should improve in 2014 due to faster economic
growth, and some
acceleration in job growth, despite somewhat higher interest
rates, as well as
more measured home price inflation. However, Fitch is tapering
its forecast to
reflect the subpar spring selling season. Single-family starts
are now projected
to improve 15% to 710,000 as multifamily volume grows about 9%
to 335,000.
Thus, total starts this year should top one million. Fitch
projects new home
sales to advance about 16% to 500,000 and existing home volume
to remain flat at
5.10 million. This is largely due to fewer distressed homes for
sale. New home
price inflation should moderate in 2014, at least partially
because of higher
interest rates. Average and median new home prices should rise
about 3.5% in
2014.
Fitch will provide a brief recap of the fourth-quarter 2013 and
comment on the
expectations for first quarter-2014 and the remainder of the
year during a
teleconference to be held tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. ET (separate
press release to
follow).
Fitch's latest 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly
Update: Spring
2014' includes the following key updates and new features:
--Homebuilders' quarterly growth trends and margin statistics
for 4Q'13,
excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate
charges, are
provided;
--Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity
profiles are presented
for perspective;
--Recovery ratings are detailed for six single B or lower rated
homebuilding
credits;
--The variability of new home sales during recoveries is
referenced;
--The disparity between new and existing home prices is
discussed;
--Upcoming higher rates for HAMP-modified loans and HELOC resets
are discussed;
--The growth and attraction of the VA loan program is reviewed;
--Trends in homebuilder gross margins, excluding impairment and
write-offs and
before interest expense, are chronicled;
--Various foreclosure statistics and related data are updated
and a summary of
historical
foreclosure filings are presented;
--There are also updated comments on the Fed and interest rates,
government
housing legislation, HAMP, HARP, ARMs, AD&C financing, national
home pricing
trends, metropolitan home prices, jumbo loans, investors, lumber
prices,
demographics, sales of vacation and investor homes, starts built
for rent,
Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, the FHFA, FHFA lawsuits, FHA, the MBS
market,
underwriting standards, and surveys about home ownership;
--Fitch's economic and construction forecasts for 2014 have been
updated.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest
Research' or by
clicking on the above link.
Contact :
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Monica Delarosa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0525
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
