MOSCOW/LONDON, August 12 (Fitch) The conversion of subordinated
loans granted by
state-owned development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) into
preferred shares will
improve regulatory capital flexibility at Russia's largest
banks, Fitch Ratings
says in a new special report. However, the conversion will not
improve core
capital, and may also weaken overall capital quality if banks
raise additional
subordinated debt on the back of it.
On 21 July 2014, President Putin signed a decree allowing 17
large Russian banks
to convert subordinated loans received from VEB in the crisis of
2008 into
preferred shares. Sberbank has also been given the right to
convert its RUB500bn
subordinated loan from the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) into
either preferred
shares or a perpetual bond.
Fitch estimates that the banks that convert will benefit from
considerable
uplift (ranging from 20bps to 450bps) to their regulatory Tier 1
capital
adequacy ratios, which in most cases currently represent the
banks' biggest
capital constraint. However, core Tier 1 and total capital
ratios will remain
largely unaffected and may come under pressure in the medium
term as a result of
further loan growth.
The quality of the new capital will be moderate due to rather
weak loss
absorption, resulting from the low 2% conversion trigger for
preferred shares (a
higher 5.5% for the perpetual). The conversion will create the
capacity and
incentive to raise more subordinated debt, which if used
aggressively, may
weaken overall capital quality.
The report, entitled 'Conversion of VEB Subordinated Loans',
contains detailed
analysis and the impact on individual banks. It is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
