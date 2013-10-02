(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that
Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries reliant on short-term capital flows to
finance large current account and budget deficits are most at risk to tightening
global liquidity conditions. Kenya, South Africa and Ghana are among the most
vulnerable.
In Kenya and South Africa, Fitch estimates the current account deficit less
foreign direct investment (FDI) will be 10.5% and 4.6% of GDP respectively, with
the deficit 80% and 30% funded, respectively, through short-term capital flows
into bonds and equities. Ghana is also exposed, with an expected budget deficit
of 10.3% of GDP for FY13, funded largely by domestic debt issuance (68%), of
which foreigners hold around 26%.
On average, however, SSA will be less vulnerable to eventual Fed tapering and
ultimately monetary tightening than more mainstream emerging markets due to
lower external financing requirements and the largely non-concessional nature of
their foreign debt. SSA is also shielded by financial markets which are not as
globally integrated and improved reserve cover. Stronger growth prospects,
supportive of foreign direct investment will also provide a needed buffer.
As a result, Fitch does not expect eventual Fed tapering to place significant
pressure on SSA countries' domestic and external financing capacity. An
improvement in credit fundamentals over the past decade should make most
relatively resilient. Reserves have risen in the last 10 years because of
improved balance-of-payments positions, less currency market intervention and
more exchange-rate flexibility. Domestic financial institutions provide a steady
source of demand for local debt.
South Africa, Kenya and Ghana are not alone among SSA in having large current
account and budget deficits, but vulnerability is mitigated in other countries.
For example, in Mozambique much of the current account deficit is financed
through FDI, while Rwanda receives substantial concessional funding. Foreign
participation in smaller markets like Uganda and Zambia has largely been driven
by movements in domestic interest rates, making these markets less vulnerable to
Fed tapering.
Fears that higher yields may dissuade first time SSA Eurobond issuers from
entering the market appear to be misplaced. Fitch expects first-time issuance to
continue as countries take advantage of what are still historically low yields
to fund their infrastructure deficits. Yields are likely to rise further and
faster once the US Federal Reserve eventually starts hiking rates. However, how
important regular Eurobond issuance becomes in Africa will to a large extent
depend on how successful governments are at using the proceeds. The track-record
here is still largely unproven.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sub-Saharan Africa To Weather US Fed Tapering
here