SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Sunac China
Holdings Limited (BB-/Positive) will boost its Shanghai market
presence with the
planned acquisition of four projects in the city from Kaisa
after the conditions
precedent have been satisfied. Sunac said on 1 February 2015 it
will pay
CNY2.37bn for the projects, pricing the land at an average of
CNY6,277 per
square metre of sellable area.
Sunac has been developing its presence in the Shanghai region
following its
entry via a joint-venture with Greentown Real Estate Group Co.,
Ltd. in October
2012. On an attributable gross floor area basis, Sunac's land
bank in Shanghai
accounted for only 22% of its total land bank as at end-June
2014; this addition
will increase its land bank in this region by around 13%.
Fitch considers the acquisition price to be low because the
projects purchased
include an office and retail development in Shanghai Pudong
Financial Centre,
where land usually commands a much higher price. The average
land price in the
acquisition compares favourably with Fitch's assumption of an
average land cost
of over CNY7,000 per square metre in its projections for Sunac.
The acquisition price will not strain Sunac's financial
resources as it is only
6% of Sunac's 2014 attributable contracted sales of CNY39.4bn,
which is well
within normal land replenishment operations. Sunac had
unrestricted cash of
CNY20.6bn as at end-June 2014.
