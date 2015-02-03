(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Sunac China Holdings Limited (BB-/Positive) will boost its Shanghai market presence with the planned acquisition of four projects in the city from Kaisa after the conditions precedent have been satisfied. Sunac said on 1 February 2015 it will pay CNY2.37bn for the projects, pricing the land at an average of CNY6,277 per square metre of sellable area. Sunac has been developing its presence in the Shanghai region following its entry via a joint-venture with Greentown Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. in October 2012. On an attributable gross floor area basis, Sunac's land bank in Shanghai accounted for only 22% of its total land bank as at end-June 2014; this addition will increase its land bank in this region by around 13%. Fitch considers the acquisition price to be low because the projects purchased include an office and retail development in Shanghai Pudong Financial Centre, where land usually commands a much higher price. The average land price in the acquisition compares favourably with Fitch's assumption of an average land cost of over CNY7,000 per square metre in its projections for Sunac. The acquisition price will not strain Sunac's financial resources as it is only 6% of Sunac's 2014 attributable contracted sales of CNY39.4bn, which is well within normal land replenishment operations. Sunac had unrestricted cash of CNY20.6bn as at end-June 2014. Contact: Su Aik Lim Director +65 6796 7233 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.