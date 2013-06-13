(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Suncorp-Metway
Limited's (SML,
'A+'/Stable) announced resolution of its non-core loan portfolio
has no impact
on the bank's ratings. The asset sale is positive from a credit
perspective.
However, Fitch sees this as reducing downside risk to the
ratings rather than
placing upward pressure. A full list of SML's ratings can be
found at the end of
this release.
The resolution of the non-core portfolio was only one of a
number of factors the
agency required before considering an upgrade of SML's Viability
Rating. Other
factors include: evidence that the bank's strong loan growth has
not negatively
impacted asset quality and profitability; and further
strengthening of the
funding profile. Both are unlikely in the short- to medium-term.
SML's Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) reflect Fitch's view that the bank is a
core member of
Suncorp Group Limited (SGL, 'A'/Stable), and that there would be
an extremely
high likelihood of support from the group should it be if
required. As a result,
SML's IDRs they are unaffected by this announcement.
Fitch viewed the non-core portfolio as a potential negative
rating driver given
its size and poor asset quality. The AUD1.6bn (3% of SML's total
loans at 31
March 2013) asset sale announced today significantly reduces the
size of the
non-core portfolio, limiting the risk of significant asset
quality deterioration
and freeing up management time to focus on the on-going core
banking business.
Importantly, the agency understands there is no recourse to SML
once the deal
settles. The sale has an effective date of 31 May 2013, with
settlement on 31
July 2013 and is subject to Foreign Investment Review Board
approval. SML
expects a further reduction of AUD700m in the non-core portfolio
through other
asset sales taking place in June and July 2013. After this date,
the residual
non-core portfolio should amount to approximately AUD500m. The
bank expects this
to run down over a period of 6-12 months.
Fitch takes comfort from the fact that there will only be a
modest reduction in
bank capital ratios due to the resolution process despite SML's
anticipated loss
for the non-core portfolio in the half year ended 30 June 2013
(H212) being
higher than expected. The bank has indicated that it will target
a Basel III
common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 8%, which Fitch has
factored into
its ratings. At 31 March 2013, SML's CET1 ratio was 7.4%.
At the group level, SGL has indicated that it will look to
return surplus
capital to shareholders, although at the moment the only
available detail is
that the dividend payout ratio is likely to move above the
60%-80% target range
in the 2013 financial year, ending 30 June 2013. Fitch may
comment further on
any capital management plans as more details emerge, most likely
at SGL's full
year results announcement in August 2013.
SML's anticipated after-tax loss for the non-core portfolio in
H212 of
AUD470m-490m reflects a weighted realisation of 60 cents in the
dollar on the
AUD1.6bn portfolio, and an increase in provisioning of the
residual portfolio.
The latter will take impaired asset coverage in the residual
book to higher than
50%. Approximately half of this portfolio is impaired, with
exposures well
spread by geography and counterparty.
SML's ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F1'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+'
Support Rating: '1'
Support Rating Floor: 'BB+'
Government-guaranteed debt: 'AAA'
AUD domestic medium-term note programme: 'A+'/'F1'
USD15bn euro medium-term note programme: 'A+'/'F1'
Senior unsecured debt: 'A+'
Commercial paper: 'F1'
Subordinated debt: 'A'
